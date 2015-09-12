Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Rookie left-hander Robbie Ray ended a long dry spell for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, when he won for the first time in 11 starts. All it took was a little support.

Maybe only Atlanta right-hander Shelby Miller, who has not won in 21 starts since May 17, can empathize with Ray has gone through in the last nine weeks. Arizona had scored 22 runs in Ray’s previous 10 starts, and only 10 in the last seven starts.

That changed Friday, when the Diamondbacks scored 10 runs in the first two innings of a 12-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

”It’s huge,“ Ray said of the flood of runs. ”A weight is lifted off your shoulders. You can make the pitches you need to make ... that you know you can do in a zero-zero ballgame, but it is just a little easier to do what you have that kind of run support.

”The team was playing behind. I didn’t have a lot of strikeouts like I usually do. Making plays behind me, and they really came with it with the bats.

Ray did his part, giving up two singles in five scoreless innings. He walked three and struck out two. He said the luckless stretch did not weigh on him.

”It’s baseball. That’s the way it is,“ Ray said. ”You go out every five days like you are going to get a win. That’s what I’ve been doing. Just keeping my team in the ball game. That’s the main thing for me.

Ray gave up four hits and two unearned runs at Texas on July to run his record to 3-4 and drop his ERA to 2.16 had been in a drought since. Ray gave up three or fewer runs in seven of his next 10 starts, but the Diamondbacks did not hit behind him.

The victory was Ray’s first at Chase Field. He won his Arizona debut in the second game of a doubleheader at Coors Field on May 6, when he gave up five hits and one run in six innings for a 5-1 win. He pitched seven scoreless innings and gave u only two hits in his other victory, a 7-3 win against the Angels in Los Angeles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-73

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 6-3, 2.97 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 12-7, 4.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Peter O‘Brien had an RBI single to center field in his first major league plate appearance as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning Friday, and he remained in the game in left field. “I was excited for him,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. O‘Brien, purchased from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, slashed .284/.332/.551 with 35 doubles, 26 homers and 107 RBIs in his first season in the Arizona organization. O‘Brien led the Pacific Coast League in RBIs and was tied for second in homers.

--C Welington Castillo was 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the first inning in his return to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s game with a sore finger. Castillo extended his career high home run total to 19, and he has 17 in 14 weeks with Arizona since coming in a June 3 trade with Seattle that sent OF Mark Trumbo and LHP Vidal Nuno to the Mariners. Castillo is averaging a homer every 13.1 at-bats in 223 at-bats with Arizona. Bryce Harper (12.5) and Carlos Gonzalez (12.8) are the National League leaders.

--SS Nick Ahmed had a career-high four hits, finishing a triple short of the cycle. Ahmed singled in the first inning, hit a two-run homer in the second, doubled to right to drive in a run in the fourth inning and doubled down the left field line in the sixth. He has 10 hits in his last 23 at-bats with four doubles, two triples, two homers and six RBIs. He has raised his batting average 13 percentage points to .226 in the last week.

--3B/2B Brandon Drury was named to industry bible Baseball America’s minor league all-star team as a second baseman. Drury, who was recalled when rosters expected Sept. 1, slashed .303/.344/.412 with 40 doubles, five homers and 61 RBIs while splitting the minor league season between Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Reno this season. He leads all minor leaguers with 133 doubles in 2013-15 while playing at four levels. Drury was acquired in the seven-player trade with Atlanta that also landed currennt D-backs SS Nick Ahmed and RHP Randall Delgado for OF Justin Upton and 3B Chris Johnson. He turned 23 on Aug. 21.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson was activated from the disabled list Friday after being sideline since Aug. 17 with a strained hamstring. He is to return to the starting rotation Monday against San Diego, manager Chip Hale said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The biggest thing was just getting that lead in the first inning. That put some pressure on those guys. Any time you can play with a lead, it is good.” -- D-backs 1B Paul Goldschmidt, after a win over Houston on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Aaron Hill (bruised hand, sore hamstring) was hurt Aug. 29, and he did not play Aug. 30-31. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 1, and he did not play Sept. 2-11.

--RHP Evan Marshall (fractured skull) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

LHP Keith Hessler

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Zack Godley

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Brandon Drury

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas

OF Peter O‘Brien

OF Socrates Brito

OF/INF Jamie Romak