Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks have been experimenting at the top of the order for the last week or so, with center fielder A.J. Pollock back in the leadoff spot and right fielder Ender Inciarte hitting second.

The D-backs opened the season with those two hitting that way in front of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, but Pollock and Inciarte flipped two months into the season and for the most part stayed there until last week.

“We talked about it for awhile,” Arizona manager Hale said of the re-flip. “You just look at on-base percentage, stolen bases, stuff like that. Numbers-wise, it makes a little more sense to have A.J. up there.”

Pollock has 34 doubles, 16 homers, 64 RBIs and 34 stolen bases, the only player in the league with both 34 steals and 34 doubles. He is hitting .312 with a .360 on-base percentage. Inciarte has 25 doubles, 40 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. He is hitting .296 with a .333 on-base percentage.

Since Pollock and Goldschmidt are right-handed hitters, the move also enables the Diamondbacks to go right, left, right, left with their first four hitters when David Peralta is in left field.

“In September, you have so many players on the roster, in sixth, seventh, eighth innings you can almost flip-flop the pitchers every other guy,” Hale said, “so you make the other team make more moves that way. Even though we feel good about Ender against lefties. We haven’t had an issue with that.”

Hale said the D-backs also might look at Pollock hitting third and Goldschmidt fourth in the final weeks of the season. Goldschmidt, hitting .316, has hit third in every one of his starts this year.

Middle infielder Chris Owings hit second when Pollock was given a start off last Wednesday, and Hale said second baseman/third baseman Phil Gosselin also would be a candidate there.

“He hits behind runners and can see pitches,” Hale said.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-76

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 10-10, 3.24 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 0-1, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson was not himself in his first start since returning from the disabled list Monday, giving up five runs (three earned), three hits and two walks in one inning. Of his 37 pitches, only 16 were strikes. “I feel that I haven’t been on the mound my whole life,” Hellickson said. “It felt really weird out there. Putting up a five-spot before we even get a chance to bat is by far my worse inning of my career.” Hellickson had been 6-1 with a 1.93 in his last seven starts at Chase Field, all quality starts. Hellickson had been on the disabled list since Aug. 18 after suffering a hamstring injury while pitching the previous night at Pittsburgh, where he gave up one run and three hits after being forced out in 5 1/3 innings.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt became the second player in franchise history with two 100-RBI seasons when he doubled in CF A.J. Pollock in the first inning for his 100th RBI of the season. Goldschmidt had 125 RBIs when he finished second in the NL MVP voting in 2013. Luis Gonzalez had five consecutive 100-RBI seasons (1999-2003), topping out at 142 in 2001. Goldschmidt was replaced in the sixth inning with San Diego holding a 10-1 lead.

--3B Brandon Drury doubled off the left-center field fence for his first major league RBI in a two-run ninth inning Monday. Of course, the RBI came on a double -- Drury leads the affiliated minor leagues with 133 doubles over the last three seasons since coming over in the seven-player trade that sent OF Justin Upton to Atlanta before the 2013 season.

--RHP Allen Webster made his first scoreless appearance of the season Monday, giving up three singles and a walk in three innings of relief and RHP Jeremy Hellickson went only one inning. Webster was helped by a line-drive double play with a runner on third base in the third inning and two replay-review calls that went Arizona’s way.

--RHP A.J. Schugel pitched three scoreless innings in long relief, his best outing of the season. Schugel gave up one hit and struck out three.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They understand. They are embarrassed by the performance as a team, as a group, but I am sure they will bounce back. We always have so I am not concerned about that.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, after the 10-3 loss to the Padres Monday. The Diamondbacks have lost three in a row and eight of 11.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Aaron Hill (bruised hand, sore hamstring) was hurt Aug. 29, and he did not play Aug. 30-31. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 1, and he did not play Sept. 2-14.

--RHP Evan Marshall (fractured skull) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

LHP Keith Hessler

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Zack Godley

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Brandon Drury

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas

OF Peter O‘Brien

OF Socrates Brito

OF/INF Jamie Romak