Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Motivational speaker and fitness guru Mack Newton has been a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ support team this season, speaking to manager Chip Hale and his coaches every Tuesday the team is at home.

For the second time this season, Newton took his message to the players this Tuesday, and maybe it had some quick benefits as Arizona beat San Diego, 6-4.

“Just like any other sport or performance activity like acting and singing, what happens here comes from inside the individual,” Newton said. “Their desire to be the best they can be. If there is a game to be played or a performance to be made, we want to make sure it’s the best one we have at that time.”

The Diamondbacks have lost 15 of 22 games since closing to within five games of the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 23, but Hale said that had nothing to do with the timing of Newton’s talk.

In fact, Newton has a long association with Diamondbacks chief baseball officer Tony La Russa and a lesser one with Diamondbacks general manager Dave Stewart after working with La Russa for 10 seasons with the Oakland A‘s. Newton also has leant his time to the Arizona Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Cubs, among others.

“Mack can help us a ton,” Hale said. “Positive stuff. This is one of the most negative games you can be around. A guy like him, some of the tools he gives you to help with the kids. Not just on the field. It’s your life and your family, things like that.”

The fact that the season on the field is nearing an end should be irrelevant, Newton stressed during his 30-minute talk.

”Opportunities can be seized by players who are here,“ Newton said. ”You want to make sure they have the right attitude as they approach this time and give them something in terms of goal-setting to take their relationships and their health and their preparation to the next year forward.

“A game is a game, and we want to play that game to get the most out of ourselves as players as performers and to prepare ourselves for the next one. We don’t go out and say ‘I just want to get through this because he season is almost over.’ It’s not over until it is over. Until the last play of the last game, opportunities can be seized by players that can have a lasting effort on them, their team and the team in the future.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-76

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 5-14, 4.11 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 4-11, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF A.J. Pollock continued to strong season with a game-deciding three-run home run in the seventh inning for a 6-4 victory Tuesday. Pollock jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Padres RHP Kevin Quackenbush to give the Diamondbacks a 5-3 lead. “Really wanted to be aggressive,” Pollock said. “His fastball plays really up. It is 90-92, but it gets on you like 94-95. I just wanted to be ready. That first pitch, I was looking for a fastball that I could get in the air to the outfield.” Pollock only major leaguer with at least 30 doubles, 15 homers and 35 stolen bases, but he may not get the recognition he deserves until the Diamondbacks improve, manager Chip Hale said. “Until we put ourselves in the middle of a pennant race, all our guys are going to be underrated,” Hale said. “That’s just the way it is.”

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin did not get a decision after giving up four hits and two runs in five innings of this third start for the Diamondbacks this season, his first since being recalled from Triple-A Reno last Tuesday. “My ball was moving a lot and I couldn’t control it really well, but I made my pitches when I needed to,” Chacin said. He gave up a homer to Padres LF Justin Upton homered in the second and gave up only one run in the third inning after getting out of a no-out, bases-loaded situation with a double play. Chacin has received two, two and zero runs while on the mound in his three starts, the main reason he is 0-2 despite two quality starts.

--RHP Zack Godley pitched two relief innings as the Diamondbacks continued to increase his innings as they look to 2016, when he will enter spring training as a candidate for the starting rotation. Godley, who gave up one run in 1 1-3 innings Tuesday,. has pitched 33 2-3 innings in three stints with Arizona this season after throwing 99 2-3 innings at two minor league levels while being used as a starter for the first time since college in 2011.

--RHP Chase Anderson has not been scheduled into another start, manager Chip Hale said, but he appears most likely to take a start in the four-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles from Sept. 21-24. Anderson was 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA after 13 starts but is 3-5 with a 6.68 ERA in 12 starts since. Hale has noticed a confidence swing. “When he was going good, it would just seem like it didn’t matter if he made a bad pitch or not, he was going to come back and make a better one the next time,” Hale said. “When things get a little bit tough how, it is hard to him to turn it around. That’s something we need to work on.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Until we put ourselves in the middle of a pennant race, all our guys are going to be underrated. That’s just the way it is.” -- Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, on OF A.J. Pollock, who had a game-deciding three-run home run in the seventh inning for a 6-4 victory Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Aaron Hill (bruised hand, sore hamstring) was hurt Aug. 29, and he did not play Aug. 30-31. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 1, and he did not play Sept. 2-14.

--RHP Evan Marshall (fractured skull) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

LHP Keith Hessler

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Zack Godley

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Brandon Drury

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas

OF Peter O‘Brien

OF Socrates Brito

OF/INF Jamie Romak