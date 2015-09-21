Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Having won 11 of 19 against the San Francisco Giants this season, the Diamondbacks have one reason to be optimistic about a brighter future in the National League West.

The Giants, after all, have won three of the last five World Series championships.

The Diamondbacks took two of three from the Giants over the weekend, tossing two shutouts along the way.

Ask anyone in the clubhouse to identify the highlight of the three-game series and the response would be unanimous:

Left-hander Patrick Corbin’s outing Saturday night.

The former staff ace pitched arguably his best game since elbow surgery, needing just 80 pitches to shut out the contending Giants over seven innings in a 6-0 victory.

He allowed five hits and did not walk a batter.

What’s most impressive about Corbin these days is his consistency.

He had two good outings in his first month back in July. But two bad starts resulted in a 3.21 ERA for the month.

Likewise, he showed flashes of brilliance in August, but also signs he might be tiring. His August ERA: 4.50.

But there’s been absolutely nothing wrong with September. He’s allowed only four runs in four starts (1.42 ERA). And he hasn’t walked a batter all month, after issuing 13 free passes in his 10 starts in July and August.

No doubt, Patrick Corbin is back.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-78

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 0-1, 2.95 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 9-8, 3.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin was unfortunate not to pitch at San Francisco, given the Diamondbacks pitching staff’s spell over the Giants. That said, he seems perfectly comfortable pitching at Dodger Stadium, where he will open a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night. Chacin has eight career wins against the Dodgers, including four to go along with a fine 2.89 ERA in 43 2/3 career innings at Dodger Stadium.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson ran the Diamondbacks’ streak of scoreless innings to 27 overall and 35 against the San Francisco Giants before allowing LF Alejandro De Aza’s RBI double with no outs in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 5-1 loss. That ended Hellickson’s day, one in which he allowed only three hits in his five-plus innings. He was charged with a second run after RHP Randall Delgado allowed De Aza to score as part of C Buster Posey’s game-breaking, three-run home run.

--RF Ender Inciarte can’t be happy to see the Diamondbacks’ season series against the San Francisco Giants come to an end. Inciarte had three hits, including a double, in Sunday’s 5-1 loss. It marked his fourth three-hit game against the Giants in their last eight meetings. By going 6-for-14 in the three-game series, Inciarte raised his season batting average to .301.

--LF David Peralta prevented Arizona’s seventh shutout of the season Sunday with a solo home run off San Francisco Giants closer RHP Santiago Casilla with one out in the ninth inning of a 5-1 loss. The homer was his 16th of the season, six of which have come in the last 26 games. He’s hit safely in 23 of those 26 games.

--3B Aaron Hill is expected to return to the starting lineup Monday night when the Diamondbacks face Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson. Since returning from a hamstring injury, Hill has platooned at third base with 3B Jake Lamb. He hasn’t started since Friday night, when the Diamondbacks faced Giants ace LHP Madison Bumgarner, but he should be plenty busy against the Dodgers, who are scheduled to throw three lefties at the Diamondbacks in the four-game series.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I walk away a little disappointed. My command was pretty good. Even in sixth inning I executed my pitches.” -- Diamondbacks starter Jeremy Hellickson, after the loss to the Giants Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Evan Marshall (fractured skull) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

LHP Keith Hessler

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Zack Godley

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Brandon Drury

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas

OF Peter O‘Brien

OF Socrates Brito

OF/INF Jamie Romak