Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The City of Angels hasn’t been kind recently to the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, on Monday night, the baseball gods relented and provided the Diamondbacks a break.

The Diamondbacks snapped a nine-game skid at Dodger Stadium with an 8-4 win over the Dodgers. The win was welcomed relief for Arizona manager Chip Hale, who won his first game at the ballpark.

“They’ve pretty much dominated our division this season and they’ve played very well, especially at home and especially against us,” said Hale, who is completing his first season as Arizona’s manager.

Initially, Hale pushed back when asked about playing the spoiler role and preventing the Dodgers from claiming the National League West title on his watch. A few minutes later, though, he seemed to embrace the opportunity to keep the champagne on ice.

“Obviously, they’re going to be playoff bound and we’re not, but let’s see what we can do to drop them down in the standings a little bit for the rest of the playoff-bound teams,” Hale said.

“You never like to see a team celebrate on the field. That’s kind of one of those things in September, (when) you’re not in it, that’s one of those things you hate to see. We’re going to try to stave off them celebrating on the field.”

Mission accomplished. With Monday’s win and the Dodgers’ magic number remaining at seven, the Diamondbacks avoided having to witness a Los Angeles celebration.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-78

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 4-12, 3.72 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Alex Wood, 11-10, 3.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (1-1), who spent the first three months of the season with the Cleveland Indians before being signed by the Diamondbacks in June, allowed two runs on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Chacin gave up those two runs in the first but settled kept the Dodgers scoreless for the rest of his stint. “You know with their offense we were going to have to score some runs,” said Goldschmidt, who went 2-for-4. Goldschmidt has 19 career home runs and 60 RBIs, which are tops among active opposing player. “They got those two runs in the first inning. Chacin did a great job. I don’t think he gave up the rest of the night. For him to put up all those zeros, he gave our offense a chance.” Chacin said he had better command of his off-speed pitches after the first. “At the beginning, my sinker was up, so they had a better chance of hitting the ball,” Chacin said. “I was trying to mix it up more and throw my sinker down.”

--1B Paul Goldschmidt has made a home at Dodger Stadium since he became a pro on Aug. 1, 2011. Goldschmidt, who went 2-for-4, hit his 29th home run in the eighth inning of Arizona’s win Monday night. Goldschmidt has 19 career home runs and 60 RBIs, tops among active opposing players against the Dodgers.

--LF Yasmany Tomas hit safely for the seventh consecutive game against Los Angeles with a fourth-inning solo home run off LHP Brett Anderson. Tomas is batting .355 (11-for-31) with three homers and seven RBIs against the Dodgers since June 9.

--INF Aaron Hill ended a homer drought with solo shot in the fifth inning. It was Hill’s first long ball since Aug. 20, a span of 20 games, and his sixth of the season.

--OF A.J. Pollock went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, extending his hitting streak to 10 in a row. Pollock is batting .390 with a homer, five doubles and five RBIs since Sept. 11.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You know with their offense we were going to have to score some runs. They got those two runs in the first inning. Chacin did a great job. I don’t think he gave up a run the rest of the night. For him to put up all those zeros, he gave our offense a chance.” -- 1B Paul Goldschmidt, of starter Jhoulys Chacin, who allowed two runs in the first inning Monday then kept the Dodgers scoreless for the rest of his stint.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Evan Marshall (fractured skull) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

LHP Keith Hessler

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Zack Godley

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Brandon Drury

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas

OF Peter O‘Brien

OF Socrates Brito

OF/INF Jamie Romak