Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Since his major league debut in August 2011, Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has feasted on Dodgers’ pitching. Goldschmidt fed off at it again Tuesday night in a blowout win by the Diamondbacks.

Goldschmidt homered for the second night in a row, sending a slider by reliever Chris Hatcher into the right-field bleachers in a 8-0 romp by the Diamondbacks over the Dodgers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Goldschmidt’s homer followed A.J. Pollock‘s.

Goldschmidt hit the 30-homer mark for the second time in his career -- he had 36 home runs in 2013 -- and joined three Arizona players to accomplish the feat. Steve Finley (1999-2000), Luis Gonzalez (2000-01) and Mark Reynolds (2009-10).

But none of those players hit the Dodgers as well as Goldschmidt, who has 20 home runs and 61 RBIs in 73 career games against them. That’s tops among opposing active players vs. the Dodgers.

“I‘m just trying to out there and have good at-bats,” said the MVP candidate, who is hitting .400 (26-for-65) with seven long balls and 17 RBIs in 17 games against Los Angles this year. “I don’t know the answer behind it. I just try to do the same thing every night.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-78

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 6-6, 4.52 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 18-3, 1.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Ray delivered a solid outing as the Diamondbacks (73-78) beat the Dodgers (85-65) and extended their skid to a season-high four straight. Ray (5-12), who is 2-8 since the All-Star break with both wins coming against the Dodgers, struck out seven and walked two, limiting Los Angeles to three hits in six innings. “It’s always fun pitching here,” said Ray, who has allowed three or fewer runs in 12 of his past 13 starts. “They bring a good atmosphere every time out. It’s fun to keep them quiet.” Said Arizona manager Chip Hale, “He did a great job. He came out and he was firing, velocity was up, he was attacking the hitters. He just gave us what we needed and what he needed. It was a great job.”

--OF A.J. Pollock, who went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games, drilled a solo home run over the wall in center with one out in the seventh to help the Diamondbacks prevail. Pollock is batting .400 (18-for-45) with two homers, five doubles and seven RBI during his run, which started Sept 11. His 18 home runs are a career high.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt followed OF A.J. Pollock’s homer with a long ball of his own off RHP Chris Hatcher for back-to-back long balls in the seventh inning. It was Goldschmidt’s 30th home run this season. He is the fourth Diamondback to have multiple seasons of 30 or more home runs, joining Steve Finley (1999-2000), Luis Gonzalez (2000-01) and Mark Reynolds (2009-10). Goldschmidt hit 36 in 2013.

--INF Brandon Drury followed up Monday’s three-hit game with a 2-for-4 outing with his first major league home run. Drury smacked a three-run shot in the night to highlight a five-run inning as the Diamondbacks buried the Dodgers.

--INF Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-3 with a run, left the game in the seventh inning with a jammed lower back. Arizona manager Chip Hale said it was doubtful Ahmed would be in the lineup Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always fun pitching here. They bring a good atmosphere every time out. It’s fun to keep them quiet.” -- Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray, after a win Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

-- INF Nick Ahmed (jammed lower back) left the game in the seventh inning Sept 22. Arizona manager Chip Hale said it was doubtful Ahmed would be in the lineup Sept. 23.

--RHP Evan Marshall (fractured skull) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

LHP Keith Hessler

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Zack Godley

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Brandon Drury

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas

OF Peter O‘Brien

OF Socrates Brito

OF/INF Jamie Romak