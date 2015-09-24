Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- It was a spectacular play.

Shortstop Nick Ahmed dove in the hole to flag down Alex Guerrero’s hard ground ball in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium Wednesday night and somehow spun and threw to second base for a forceout while lying prone on the dirt.

But it will cost the Arizona Diamondbacks their shortstop for at least a few days.

Ahmed left the game with a lower back injury. He had his back X-rayed but the exam showed no structural damage, although Ahmed said Diamondbacks trainers also told him he might have sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder by landing hard on his side.

That was actually better news than Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said he expected when Ahmed left the park on crutches Tuesday night.

As it is, Ahmed probably won’t do much on the field for a couple days and might not play until the weekend.

“The pain is still there but it’s manageable,” Ahmed told reporters Wednesday. “Hopefully, I’ll keep getting better and get some more mobility the next couple of days.”

Ahmed said he had numbness and tingling in his legs after the game. That subsided on Wednesday, he said.

The 25-year-old Ahmed has started 116 games at shortstop for the Diamondbacks this season, batting .226 with nine home runs.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-79

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 6-4, 2.99 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 14-7, 2.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson had an outstanding outing against the Dodgers in Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat. After serving up a leadoff homer to INF Chase Utley, Anderson shut down the Dodgers. Anderson, who struck out five in a row at one point, did not give up another a hit, retiring 18 of the final 20 batters he faced. Anderson struck out a career-high 10 in six innings.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt showed off his hitting prowess again against the Dodgers. Goldschmidt hit a solo blast to right-center to tie the score in the second inning off of RHP Carlos Frias. For Goldschmidt, it was his 31st home run this season and his 21st career long ball against the Dodgers, the most by any active opposing player. Goldschmidt, who has homered in three straight games, also joined Chad Tracy (2005) as the only Diamondbacks players to homer in four straight games at Dodger Stadium. “He’s swinging it well,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “Even the last ball he hit tonight was a line drive.”

--OF A.J. Pollock went 0-for-4 and had his career-high 11-game hitting streak snapped. Pollock also had the misfortunate of having INF Chase Utley’s lead-off home run bounced off of his glove and over the wall.

--OF Ender Inciarte was 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to five games. Inciarte is batting .476 with two doubles and two RBIs during the run.

--RHP David Hernandez (1-5) was tagged with Wednesday’s loss. Hernandez allowed two runs on two hits and served up INF Chase Utley’s go-ahead double in the eighth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You never want to face Greinke, but we have not fared well against Frias, so I don’t know if it was much better.” -- Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, after Dodgers starter Carlos Frias got the nod when Zack Greinke was scratched with a sore right calf. Frias wound up allowing a run on one hit in four innings as the Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Nick Ahmed (jammed lower back, sprained AC joint in left shoulder) left the Sept 22 game. He sat out Sept. 23. He is day to day.

--RHP Evan Marshall (fractured skull) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

LHP Keith Hessler

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Zack Godley

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Brandon Drury

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas

OF Peter O‘Brien

OF Socrates Brito

OF/INF Jamie Romak