Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Arizona Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin was cruising with a shutout before the Los Angeles Dodgers crashed his outing.

A six-run rally in the fifth inning, keyed by center fielder Chris Heisey’s grand slam, led to Corbin’s undoing in a 6-3 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday at Dodger Stadium. Corbin was charged with four runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Although he didn’t give up the grand slam to Heisey, Corbin allowed a two-run single to Los Angeles second baseman Howie Kendrick. Kendrick’s hit ended Corbin’s outing. Reliever Andrew Chafin came on and struck out first baseman Scott Van Slyke before walking catcher A.J. Ellis. Heisey followed with his go-ahead slam.

Manager Chip Hale said Corbin, who was coming off seven shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 19, ran out of gas. Hale also mentioned that Corbin hasn’t completed bounced back from Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow in March 2014. Corbin was making his 15th start since undergoing the procedure.

“He had good stuff; he pitched well,” Hale said. “The walks hurt him, the missed location up in the zone a little bit. But it’s to be expected. Every third or fourth outing with his elbow, his stuff has not been as crisp. It’s not surprising. But he battled. He just tired out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-80

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 13-8, 4.60 ERA) at Padres (RHP Casey Kelly, 0-0, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Patrick Corbin had his four-game road win streak snapped on Thursday against the Dodgers in a 6-3 loss. Corbin was charged with four runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt had his home run streak of four in a row at Dodger Stadium end but the MVP candidate contributed again. Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. In 19 games this season against the Dodgers, Goldschmidt batted .397 with eight home runs and 19 RBIs. Since his major league debut on Aug. 1, 2011, Goldschmidt leads all active opposing players with 21 homers and 63 RBIs against Los Angeles.

--SS Nick Ahmed might not play in the club’s weekend series in San Diego against the Padres. Ahmed is still ailing from a lower back injury sustained in Tuesday’s contest against the Dodgers. Ahmed made a diving stop of a grounder by INF/OF Alex Guerrero and forced out OF Chris Heisey at second in the seventh inning. Chris Owings started at SS on Thursday.

--Brandon Drury hit his second home run in the four-game series against the Dodgers. Drury tagged LHP Clayton Kershaw in the fourth inning. Drury, who was 2-for-4, recorded his third multi-hit game in the set. He went 8-for-17 with two homers, two doubles and five RBIs in the four games in Los Angeles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t make the pitches we needed to.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, after a loss Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Nick Ahmed (jammed lower back, sprained AC joint in left shoulder) left the Sept 22 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 23-24. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Evan Marshall (fractured skull) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

LHP Keith Hessler

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Zack Godley

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Brandon Drury

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas

OF Peter O‘Brien

OF Socrates Brito

OF/INF Jamie Romak