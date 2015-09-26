Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH
SAN DIEGO -- Brandon Drury didn’t play much shortstop in the minors.
But when the lineups were posted for Friday’s Diamondbacks-Padres game, that’s where Drury was penciled in.
“He drew the short straw tonight,” joked manager Chip Hale before Arizona prevailed 6-3.
But Drury isn’t short on potential. Arizona is ecstatic with his rising and can’t wait to see what’s next.
”He’s been good,“ Hale said. ”He’s making in-game adjustments, in-bat adjustments, which is impressive for a young guy.
Drury was called up from Triple-A Reno on Sept. 1 and got his first major league hit three days later. Since then, he really hasn’t looked back.
In his last 10 games he has three doubles, two homers and seven RBIs.
“He has a nice, compact swing,” Hale said. “He is a very mature hitter. We’ve seen the best of it right now.”
By being short to the ball, it’s a tall order to decipher the hole in his swing.
“Obviously anybody is going struggle some at this level, especially when the other team starts to see you and recognize things,” Hale said. “But I think the shorter your swing is, like his, it’s harder to expose your weaknesses.”
Drury, who also plays first and third base, will get a look as well next spring.
“No doubt about it,” Hale said.
MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Jeremy Hellickson 9-10, 4.73 ERA) at Padres (LHP Robbie Erlin 0-1, 21.00 ERA)
--RHP Jeremy Hellickson is making his third start on Saturday since returning from the disabled list with a hamstring injury. He took the loss on Sept. 20 against the Giants, giving up two runs in five innings. He only lasted one inning and was charged with five runs in his previous start. “That was because he was just coming back from being hurt,” manager Chip Hale said. “He’s doing much better now.”
--SS Chris Owings didn’t start the opener of the three-game series in San Diego. Manager Chris Hale said it was just an off day for Owings, was 0-for-2 with a walk against the Dodgers on Thursday.
--1B Paul Goldschmidt is coming off a big series in Los Angeles and has heated up his last 10 games with three doubles, three homers and nine walks. “He’s just a little more comfortable, just seeing the ball well,” manager Chip Hale said. “We’re seeing him attack guys earlier in the count.”
--OF Yasmany Tomas should start on Saturday with the left-handed Robbie Erlin on the mound for the Padres. Tomas has been relegated to a platoon role and he’s done well his last six games, hitting 6-for-22 with a double, triple, homer and four RBIs. With left field considered the smallest of the corner outfield spots in Petco Park, that is where he will likely play. He did pinch-hit on Friday and flew out.
--RHP Brad Ziegler pitched the ninth for his 28th save in 30 chances on Friday night. It was his 26th straight save, the longest active streak in the majors. He is also two shy of J.J. Putz’s franchise mark set in 2012.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s had a great second half. He’s probably been our hottest hitter the last month and a half.” -- Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, on CF A.J. Pollock after a win Friday.
MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT
--INF Nick Ahmed (jammed lower back, sprained AC joint in left shoulder) left the Sept 22 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 23-25. He is day-to-day.
--RHP Evan Marshall (fractured skull) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.
--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.
