Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ender Inciarte has become a thorn in the side of the San Diego Padres.

Inciarte, 24, was 4-for-5 Sunday with two home runs (off James Shields) and three RBIs to lead the Diamondbacks to a 4-2 win over the Padres at Petco Park.

The Venezuelan is hitting .364 (16-for-44) against the Padres this season with the two homers (in the first multi-homer game of his career) and seven RBIs. On Saturday night, it was Inciarte’s opposite-field triple with two outs in the sixth that ended the no-hit thoughts of Padres left-handed starter Robbie Erlin.

Inciarte Sunday became the first Diamondbacks lead-off hitter to hit two home runs in a game since Kelly Johnson on May 30, 2011, against the Marlins. He also matched his career high with the four hits.

Inciarte is hitting .386 (27-for-70) over his last 17 games.

Inciarte was surprised by the two homers in what he described as “definitely the No. 1 game of my life.”

”I hit the balls the same way I always do, but I was able to turn on those two pitches,“ said Inciarte. ”I was just trying to get a good pitch to hit. I wasn’t trying to do too much. This is the best game I have played in the big leagues and it was fun.

“It’s fun to win games and when you can help in this way, you remember them for a long time.”

Inciarte said he was excited to be facing Padres right-handed start Shields. He entered the game 0-for-3 against Shields, but went 4-for-4 against the Padres No. 1 starter with the two homers.

“I was really excited to face him,” said Inciarte. “Everyone knows he’s a very energetic guy. It’s fun to face guys like that, who are very competitive.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-81

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies RHP Christian Bergman (3-1, 4.62 ERA) at Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray (5-12, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Godley allowed no runs on two hits and two walks (one intentional) in his third “final” start of the season Sunday, and he might be allowed to make one more start. The rookie is on an innings limit. After nine games (six starts), Godley is 5-1 with a 3.19 earned run average.

--1B Yasmany Tomas made his second career start at first Sunday, with Paul Goldschmidt getting a regularly scheduled day off. Tomas’ other start at first came on Sept. 4 at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Tomas was 0-for-4 before coming out in the bottom of the eighth as Goldschmidt took over for defensive purposes.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin picked up the win Sunday with his first relief appearance since July 23, 2010, in Philadelphia. Chacin, who followed Godley, allowed two runs on three hits in three innings.

--LF David Peralta hit his 17th homer of the season Sunday, and his second off Padres RHP James Shields. Peralta is hitting .345 (38-for-110) over his last 33 games and .348 (54-for-151) with six doubles, a triple, seven homers and 25 RBIs in his last 46 games.

--RHP Brad Ziegler successfully converted his 27th straight save opportunity Sunday. It is the longest active streak in the major leagues and one short of the franchise record of 28 set by J.J. Putz in 2011-2012).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Ender came in before the game today and said he was really excited to play against Shields. He took it as a real challenge.” -- Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, on Ender Inciarte, who had two homers and went 4-for-4 against the Padres’ James Shields on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Nick Ahmed (jammed lower back, sprained AC joint in left shoulder) left the Sept 22 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 23-27. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Evan Marshall (fractured skull) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

