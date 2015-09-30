Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Phil Gosselin still considers himself somewhat of a newbie, but his first career walkoff hit could change that.

Gosselin’s pinch-hit single with one out and the bases loaded in the 11th inning lifted the Diamondbacks to a 4-3 victory over Colorado. Acquired in the June trade that sent Bronson Arroyo and prospect Touki Toussaint to Atlanta, Gosselin was not activated until Aug. 31 because of a thumb injury that had kept him off the field since May.

“Any time you come through, it is big,” Gosselin said. “We are trying to finish the season strong. To be able to help out and get a win for the team is awesome, especially if you are still kind of the new guy a little bit.”

Gosselin grounded a single into right field after Colorado right-hander Brooks Brown walked the bases loaded on 13 pitches.

“It’s fun when you come up with the bases loaded and the infield in,” Gosselin said. “There are a lot of holes for you to find out there if you get a good pitch.”

Gosselin was called to pinch-hit for left-handed hitting Jake Lamb against left-hander Christian Friedrich, who got the first out of the inning on a force play at the plate.

“In that situation, I like that matchup better because I knew that Phil would put the ball in play,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

Gosselin has played mostly second base and third base for Arizona, and he appears to be in the mix for a middle-infield spot next spring, depending on how the Diamondbacks tweak their roster over the winter.

“He has done a nice job,” Hale said. “‘Gos’ has a very workable swing as a major leaguer. He has a short swing and he has good recognition of the strike zone and knows what he wants to do. He can hit up here. He can be a very valuable piece for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-81

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 8-5, 4.38 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 6-6, 4.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Ray gave up three runs (two earned) and seven hits in six innings, the fifth time in his last six appearances he has given up two earned runs or less. He pitched six scoreless innings in his last outing in San Diego on Sept. 22 and is scheduled to start the final game of the season, although manager Chip Hale said that could change if the game is meaningless to playoff contender Houston. “I was with his mound presence and how he seemed to attack the hitters,” Hale said. Ray’s ERA is 3.50, the lowest it has been since mid-August.

--2B/SS Phil Gosselin had his first career walkoff hit with a bases-loaded, one-out, pinch-single into right field in the 11th inning of a 4-3 victory Tuesday. “It’s fun when you come up with the bases loaded and the infield in,” Gosselin said. “There are a lot of holes for you to find out there if you get a good pitch.” Gosselin is hitting .265 with 10 RBIs in 19 games since being activated from the disabled list Aug. 31. Gosselin was acquired from Atlanta in June but was hurt at the time. “To be able to help out and get a win for the team is awesome, especially if you are still kind of the new guy a little bit,” Gosselin said.

--SS Nick Ahmed (back) is expected to miss the rest of the season, manager Chip Hale said, after an MRI showed inflammation. “Nothing’s serious, but there are some issues in there with bruising and other things,” Hale said. “I do not think he is going to be able to play again this season. He’ll be fine. Just we don’t want to push it and re-injure him. We probably have seen the last of him on the field, unfortunately for us. They just want to be careful and take it slow.” Ahmed has not played since being removed in the seventh inning of a game in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.

--RHP Brad Ziegler was not with the team Monday after joining his wife for the birth of their daughter in Kansas City on Monday night. “I just said don’t bother to text me until you have an idea when you are going to come back,” manager Chip Hale said. Ziegler has a career-high 29 saves and has converted 27 straight save opportunities, one short of RHP J.J. Putz’s team record set in 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To be able to help out and get a win for the team is awesome, especially if you are still kind of the new guy a little bit.” -- Diamondbacks 2B/SS Phil Gosselin, after hitting a walkoff single in the 11th inning to give Arizona a victory over Colorado. Gosselin was acquired from Atlanta in June but missed most of the season with a thumb injury.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Nick Ahmed (jammed lower back, sprained AC joint in left shoulder) left the Sept 22 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 23-29. He is not expected to play the rest of the season, manager Chip Hale said Sept. 29, after an MRI showed inflammation.

--RHP Evan Marshall (fractured skull) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

LHP Keith Hessler

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Zack Godley

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Brandon Drury

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas

OF Peter O‘Brien

OF Socrates Brito

OF/INF Jamie Romak