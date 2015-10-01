Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Chase Anderson gave up only one run in each of his final two starts of the season, and it might have something to do with his new pitch.

Anderson added a cut fastball to his repertoire during a Sept. 21 start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he gave up one run and struck out a career-high 10 in six innings. He used the cutter again Wednesday, giving up one run and striking out four in 5 1/3 innings. Anderson did not receive a decision in either start, but he did get the satisfaction of seeing the new pitch work.

“It was just something Harkey (pitching coach Mike) and I had been talking about, something to go hard the other way,” Anderson said. “I threw one in 2013 a little bit in Reno, but it kind of went into a slider and I canned it. I’ve been playing catch with it for the last three weeks, and it really has been pretty good. Shooting the other way. Hopefully it’s going to be a weapon for me.”

Anderson said he most noticed the effect the cutter could have in his duel with Colorado center fielder and left-handed hitter Charlie Blackmon, who has 30 doubles and 17 home runs. Blackmon swung and missed a cutter in the first inning before popping up on a changeup in the third.

“I threw a couple of changeups up to Blackmon but he popped them up,” Anderson said. “I feel like it I didn’t have the cutter to kind of keep it in the back of his head, he is on those pitches, so I think it is something to keep them (lefties) off the changeup and the two-seamer away.”

Anderson finished 6-6 with a 4.30 ERA in a career-high 27 starts in his first full season in the majors. He also set career highs with 152 2/3 innings and 111 strikeouts.

He was among the NL top 10 leaders in ERA through the first two months of the season before hitting a bit of a dry patch during the summer. His record could be attributed to a lack of support. Anderson received an average of 3.4 runs of support per start.

“I feel like I made some good strides this year overall, but for me, I really need to attack the strike zone from strike one on and not get too, I wouldn’t say passive, but I started to nibble in those middle months this season,” Anderson said. “That kind of killed me. You have to find a fine line and be consistent. That’s my goal.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-81

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP David Hale, 4-5, 6.32 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 6-5, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson gave up one run and four hits while striking out four in 5 1/3 innings in his final start of the season Wednesday. “Just mixing my pitches up was the key,” Anderson said. “My command was a kind of off tonight. I didn’t feel I had my best stuff. Wasn’t able to locate my fastball the way I liked.” Anderson finished 6-6 with a 4.30 ERA in a career-high 27 starts in his first full season in the majors. He also set career highs with 152 2/3 innings and 111 strikeouts.

--RF Socrates Brito was 1-for-5 with a double after being inserted into the lineup in mid-afternoon in place of Ender Inciarte, who suffered a bruised shin on a play in San Diego over the weekend. “It is just too swollen today and too sore,” manager Chip Hale said. Brito was the organization’s minor league player of the year after hitting .300 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 57 RBIs and 20 stolen bases at Double-A Mobile this season. “I think he is one of those guys who can be an everyday player at some point for us,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “Obviously our outfield is crowded, but he’s a bright star for us in the future. Right now he’s helping us win games.” Brito was recalled when rosters expanded the first week of September.

--RHP Daniel Hudson pitched the ninth Wednesday for his fourth save, giving up a two-out single and striking out one. He closed because RHP Brad Ziegler was in Kansas City to be with his wife after their birth of their child Monday. “Huddy has been really good now for I don’t know how many appearances in a row,” manager Chip Hale said. “He’s had great stuff.” Hudson, 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA, has made seven straight scoreless appearances and has a 2.49 ERA in his last 23 games.

--RHP Aaron Blair was named the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year after going 13-5 with a 2.92 ERA in stops at Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Reno this season. Blair had 20 quality starts and 120 strikeouts in 26 appearances. He also was the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year in 2014. “No doubt about it -- he’ll be one of our guys we’d be looking to,” manager Chip Hale said of Blair’s chance to win a spot in the rotation next spring.

--RHP Evan Marshall (fractured skull) threw a bullpen session at the Diamondbacks’ training facility Monday, the first time he has pitched off a mound since being struck by a line drive while pitching for Reno on Aug. 4. “He’s been so excited and motivated,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “I‘m sure pitching and throwing off the mound was really a step in the right direction. We’re excited for him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s such a gamer, sliding into the wall. This guy just brings it every night. He’s definitely going to need a few weeks off after the season is over, just maybe go into a cold dip for a while.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, on LF David Peralta’s two hit, RBI and a sliding collision with the left-field fence performance on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ender Inciarte (shin) was scratched from the lineup Sept. 30. He is considered day-to-day.

--INF Nick Ahmed (jammed lower back, sprained AC joint in left shoulder) left the Sept 22 game, and he is not expected to play again this season. An MRI exam showed inflammation.

--RHP Evan Marshall (fractured skull) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 28.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

LHP Keith Hessler

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Zack Godley

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Brandon Drury

SS Chris Owings

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Nick Ahmed

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas

OF Peter O‘Brien

OF Socrates Brito

OF/INF Jamie Romak