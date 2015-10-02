Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Peter O‘Brien made a decision to stop catching in late May, but it appears that was only temporary.

In recent meetings with Diamondbacks general manager Dave Stewart, manager Chip Hale and bench coach/catching coach Glenn Sherlock, O‘Brien broached the subject of returning to catcher after playing mostly left field and right field at Triple-A Reno this season.

“I think he does want to get back behind the plate,” Hale said. “That will be his decision. We’re excited if he does. We’re excited if he doesn‘t. He’s shown up here he can hit. He’s a major league bat. Obviously, being able to catch would help him come here and be here sooner. Our outfield is so crowded. We’ll leave that up to him.”

O‘Brien has caught pitchers’ warmups between innings also has done pregame work with the other catchers since joining the Diamondbacks the first week of September. He caught through most of spring training, but after throwing issues surfaced late in the spring, did not catch again until being assigned to Reno. O‘Brien caught 11 games in Reno, played four games at first base and 101 in the corner outfield spots. Playing virtually every day, O‘Brien hit 27 homers and drove in 107 runs, the second-most RBIs among affiliated minor-leaguers.

“I think he felt like when he didn’t make the (major league) team as a catcher, he was going to be able to play more games and put more numbers up as an outfielder, which is true,” Hale said.

“He was able to get himself all those at-bats in Reno. Understandably, he felt like maybe that was a better way to get to the big leagues.”

Arizona’s glut of quality outfielders may have led to second thoughts. A.J. Pollock, David Peralta and Ender Inciarte are in the top 10 in the NL in batting average and are under team control for at least three more seasons. Inciarte has four years of control. Peralta has five. Cuban emigre Yasmany Tomas is in the first year of a six-year, $68.4 million deal, and Socrates Brito was the organization’s minor league player of the year.

“Behind the plate, he was as good as we had defensively,” Hale of O‘Brien’s spring training work. “He worked great with the pitchers. The throwing issue was mostly just throwing it back to the pitcher. These are things that (can be) solved. It’s something that can come and go. It’s part of the game. Now I think he understands that, and he’s less worried about it.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-81

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 19-8, 2.47 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 14-8, 4.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF David Peralta sustained a right wrist injury and was removed from the game for a pinch hitter in the fourth inning. Peralta dived for a sinking line drive by Colorado LF Rafael Ynoa, and his glove caught in the ground, causing his wrist to bend at a severe angle. The ball bounced free and Ynoa got a two-out, RBI double. “I thought it was broken for sure,” Peralta said. “That was a very scary moment.” X-rays were negative, the Diamondbacks said, and will be re-evaluated Friday. Peralta remained in the game for the final batter of the top of the fourth but was removed for PH Socrates Brito in the bottom of the inning.

--LF Socrates Brito had two hits and added his first career stolen base, triple and RBI after entering Thursday’s game as a pinch hitter for injured LF David Peralta in the fourth inning. Brito singled, stole second and scored in the fourth, then tripled home a run in the fifth. “I don’t think his pulse ever changes,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said of the rookie. “He acts like he’s been here for 10 years.”

--2B Phil Gosselin’s inside-the-park homer to start a four-rally, game-deciding rally in the seventh inning left the field of play before bouncing back in, but he did not quibble. “A homer is a homer, I don’t care if it is inside the park or out,” Gosselin said. Gosselin had five hits and three RBIs in the three-game series. TV replays showed his line drive to left field hit a fan in the first row of the seats before caroming back on the field. Second base umpire Lance Barrett gave the safe sign, indicating the ball was still in play, so Gosselin kept running and scored without a play. “I figured I might as well make sure,” Gosselin said.

--RHP Brad Ziegler is expected to rejoin the Diamondbacks on Friday after missing the Colorado series to be with his wife since the birth of their child in Kansas City on Monday. Ziegler has 29 saves, and his streak of 27 in a row is the longest active streak in the majors and one short of tying a team record.

--OF Ender Inciarte did not play for the second consecutive game due to a bruised right shin sustained in the San Diego series last week. “We just wanted to get him one more full day so he is full speed tomorrow,” manager Chip Hale said Thursday. Inciarte is ninth in the NL in hitting with a .303 batting average.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’ll be fun. It’s a chance for us to play our October baseball these last three games. We are going to give it everything we have. Our players know how important it is to play at a high level.” -- Manager Chip Hale, looking ahead to the Diamondbacks’ season-ending series against the Houston Astros, who are battling for a playoff berth.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF David Peralta (sore left wrist) left the Oct. 1 game. X-rays were negative, and he will be re-evaluated Oct. 2.

--OF Ender Inciarte (right shin contusion) did not play Sept. 30-Oct. 1. He is day-to-day.

--INF Nick Ahmed (jammed lower back, sprained AC joint in left shoulder) left the Sept 22 game, and he is not expected to play again this season. An MRI exam showed inflammation.

--RHP Evan Marshall (fractured skull) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 28.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

LHP Keith Hessler

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Zack Godley

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Brandon Drury

SS Chris Owings

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Nick Ahmed

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas

OF Peter O‘Brien

OF Socrates Brito

OF/INF Jamie Romak