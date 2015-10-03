Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks gave up a franchise-record 21 runs to snap a four-game winning streak in a loss to Houston on Friday. So many runs that manager Chip Hale found some gallows humor in it.

Hale was asked about rookie Peter O‘Brien’s 471-foot pinch-hit home run, his first career homer, off top American League Cy Young candidate Dallas Keuchel in the fourth inning of a 21-5 loss.

“He had a good swing,” Hale said. “That was one of the bright spots tonight.”

Hale was just getting started.

“We had four pinch hitters and four hits and we won the fifth and the ninth (innings) and we got tacos for the fans and fireworks,” Hale said. “There was a lot of fireworks during the game. Unfortunately none were shot off our bats.”

A local fast food restaurant distributes three free tacos with the purchase of a soft drink the day after the Diamondbacks score five runs. Arizona reached it with two runs in the ninth, the last with two outs. There is a fireworks display after every Friday night game at Chase Field.

Arizona was down two starters by the fourth inning. Left field Yasmany Tomas was removed for a pinch-hitter in the second inning after telling Hale that his neck stiffened and he could not swing. Tomas had a bad read on a soft fly ball down the left field line that fell for double, and he bobbled the ball when he reached it to allow a run to score in the top of the second.

Right-hander Rubby De La Rosa gave up six hits and six runs (four earned) in three innings, walking four and striking out four. He would have left after two innings had his spot in the order come up, because the Diamondbacks had a pinch-hitter waiting.

”The balls were up and they were whacking them,“ Hale said De La Rosa’s outing. ”You have to give them credit. They just swung the bats really well. They are just good hitters. We saw that over in Houston and we know that.

“They are playing really well right now and we just couldn’t match the intensity today.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-82

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 18-7, 3.98 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 9-11, 4.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa gave up six runs (four earned) in three innings in his final start of the season, finishing 14-9 with a 4.67 ERA in a career-high 188 2/3 innings. “I would have liked to finish strong,” De La Rosa said. “This was disappointing. I was putting it up and not making pitches. The four walks tonight was really bad.” De La Rosa led the D-backs in victories in his first full season in a starting rotation. He received an average of 5.00 runs per start, tied for third-most in the National League.

--OF/C Peter O‘Brien made his first major league home run count. His shot off top AL Cy Young candidate Dallas Keuchel traveled an estimated 471 feet and landed in the walkway behind the left-center field fence, not far from a Lo-Lo’s chicken and waffles eatery new to the park this season. “He had a good swing,” Hale said. “That was one of the bright spots tonight.”

--LF David Peralta saw a hand specialist Friday after suffering a right wrist injury Thursday, when he forced to leave after making a diving attempt to catch a sinking line drive in the fourth inning against Colorado. X-rays were negative, but Perlta was given what the team called a “preventative” MRI. “Just want to check and make sure there was no other damage,” manager Chip Hale said. “He feels a little better today. If there’s nothing on the MRI, if he can pinch hit. What’s happening right now is best case, definitely.” Peralta’s wrist was bent back at a severe angle when his glove caught in the grass.

--OF Ender Inciarte missed his third straight game Friday with a sore shin. “I‘m not going to put him in there unless he’s good enough to be able to run and do the things he can do,” manager Chip Hale said. “No reason to injure him worse.” Inciarte, hitting .303 with 21 stolen bases, fouled a ball off his shin in a weekend series in San Diego. “The swelling has shifted from where the injury happened,” Hale said. “The bruising has gone down into his ankle and Achilles area. The swelling is now bothering that more than the initial site.”

--RHP Brad Ziegler rejoined the team Friday after missing the Colorado series to stay with his wife for the birth of their child Monday in Kansas City. He has recorded 29 saves, and is streak of 27 is one short of RHP J.J. Putz’s club record. The D-backs have two games remaining.

--RHP Silvino Bracho recorded his first major league save on Thursday, when closer Brad Ziegler was away from the club and RHP Daniel Hudson was unavailable after pitching the previous three days. Bracho had 19 saves at two minor league stops this season. “You always want to see how it translates to the big leagues, and he didn’t seem to miss a beat,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “And he’s done it in winter ball, which may be even a better help than pitching in the high minor leagues. Some of the winter ball places you go, and as tough as it can be to pitch in those spots.” Bracho is expected to compete for a spot in Arizona’s bullpen next spring.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They really swung the bats well and we didn’t pitch very well tonight.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, after a loss to Houston on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF David Peralta (sore left wrist) left the Oct. 1 game. X-rays were negative. He had an and was held out of the lineup Oct. 2. Results of the MRI were unknown

--OF Ender Inciarte (right shin contusion) did not play Sept. 30-Oct. 2. He is day-to-day.

--INF Nick Ahmed (jammed lower back, sprained AC joint in left shoulder) left the Sept 22 game, and he is not expected to play again this season. An MRI exam showed inflammation.

--RHP Evan Marshall (fractured skull) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 28.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

LHP Keith Hessler

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Allen Webster

RHP Zack Godley

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Brandon Drury

SS Chris Owings

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Nick Ahmed

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas

OF Peter O‘Brien

OF Socrates Brito

OF/INF Jamie Romak