Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

Arizona manager Chip Hale did not hesitate in blaming himself after the Diamondbacks’ 5-2 road loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Hale turned to right-hander Randall Delgado with two runners on and one out in the seventh inning instead of going to designated seventh-inning reliever Tyler Clippard. The move backfired when Delgado gave up hits to the only two batters he faced as the Dodgers scored all five of their runs in the seventh.

“I should have gone to Clippard in the seventh there,” Hale told reporters. “He’s been our seventh-inning guy. My mistake. As a manager, you make some decisions during a game, and sometimes they don’t work out. You have to take responsibility. Randall has done so well with runners on base the last two years, I felt like he was the right matchup. I’ll take it. Those guys deserve better.”

With a 2-0 lead, left-hander Robbie Ray gave up a single to Trayce Thompson to open the seventh inning and walked Austin Barnes with one out. Hale brought in Delgado, who gave up a single to pinch hitter Justin Turner and a two-run double to Enrique Hernandez, which gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead.

Left-hander Andrew Chafin entered and gave up ground-ball singles to right field by the next two hitters, Yasiel Puig and Adrian Gonzalez, to finish the scoring.

Clippard pitched an inning in each of the first two games of the Dodgers series, and manager Hale might have believed it was too early in the season to run a reliever out there for three consecutive days. Clippard, who is 2-0, has not given up a run in his four appearances this season.

”Robbie pitched a heck of a game,“ Hale said. ”You really trust (Delgado) with guys on base. He gets a ground ball. He’s usually able to pitch around it. ...

“‘Clip’ felt good after last night. My mistake. A chance to win a game against a division opponent in their ballpark, you have to take your shot.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-7

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Greinke, 0-2, 9.90 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 0-2, 4.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke will make his third start of the season Friday, still looking for his first victory after giving up 11 earned runs in losses to the Rockies and the Cubs. He had not given up that runs many in consecutive starts since the middle of the 2011 season, when he was with Milwaukee. Greinke has yielded three homers in 10 innings. He struck out eight and gave up one run in his final five innings of a 4-2 loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

--LHP Robbie Ray ran his scoreless streak to 20 innings covering all or parts of four starts against the Dodgers before they scored two runs in the seventh inning Thursday. He gave up four hits, walked five and struck out six. “I had five walks tonight, but that’s something to build on,” he told reporters. Ray went 2-0 while pitching 11 scoreless innings in his final two starts against the Dodgers last season, on Sept. 11 and Sept. 22, and he finished a July 1 start against them with three scoreless innings. His September victories were his only two wins after the All-Star break.

--2B Jean Segura was 1-for-4 with a single while hitting leadoff for the ninth time in 10 games, all of his starts. Segura is hitting .405 with six runs, two doubles, three homers, five RBIs and one walk in the leadoff spot. He leads the NL with six multi-hit games.

--SS Nick Ahmed has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games against the Dodgers after going 1-for-3 with an RBI on Thursday. He is hitting .432 in those 13 games, with three doubles, five homers and 11 RBIs. He had bases-empty homers in the first two games of the Dodgers series. Ahmed is hitting .360 in eight games in the No. 9 spot in the order, as manager Chip Hale has opted to hit his pitcher eighth most of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like I pitched great tonight and look forward to next time out.” -- LHP Robbie Ray, who got a no-decision Thursday as the Diamondbacks lost 5-2 to the Dodgers.