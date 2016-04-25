Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks dipped liberally into their ranks of their athletic corps of starting pitchers as their 12-10 loss to Pittsburgh wore on, and it caught up to them after shortstop Nick Ahmed was ejected.

Ahmed was tossed for arguing a third-strike call in the 12th inning on a 3-2 breaking ball that started inside and never made it back over the plate, according to televised replays.

And while the Diamondbacks rallied to tie the game three batters later, the ripple effect of Ahmed’s first career ejection was apparent in the last of the 13th inning, when Pirates right-hander Arquimedes Caminero faced pitchers Patrick Corbin and Shelby Miller as the final two batters with a runner on first base. Corbin pinch hit, and Miller was already in the game in left field.

Caminero, who throws 99 mph, struck both out and the Pirates held on for the victory.

“I’ll take the blame for that,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said of the ejection.

“I should have got out there quicker. It was a big at-bat. He battled his heart out, and he got called out on a bad pitch. That’s the facts. I don’t usually say those things, but that’s the fact. It was a bad pitch. If I could got around the corner quicker, I could have helped him and I probably would have been thrown out.”

Ahmed fouled off four pitches after falling behind in the count 1-2 and worked the count to 3-2 before being called out on the 10th pitch of the at-bat.

”It’s really frustrating,“ he said. ”You feel like you battled and you did everything you can. And you get the bat taken out of your hand. In hindsight, I probably shouldn’t have said anything, but I didn’t say anything all that bad.

“I just told the guy (home plate umpire Marvin Hudson) it was a ball. It was never on the plate. The guy missed his spot by four feet. That was about it. It was a ball the whole way out of his hand and never came into the zone. It was completely terrible. I had dropped my bat already. I honestly didn’t even think he was going to even think about calling it a strike. Unfortunately he did. He just said it was a strike and it was a good pitch. I told him it wasn‘t.”

Shelby Miller, who pinch-ran for pinch-hitter/pitcher Zack Greinke in the 12th inning, remained in the game in left field in the 13th. Left fielder Yasmany Tomas moved to right field, Brandon Drury moved to second base and Jean Segura took over at shortstop.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 1-2, 5.25 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Greinke, 1-2, 5.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt had the eighth two-homer game of his career Sunday, the second a two-run shot off Pirates closer Mark Melancon that tied the game with one out in the last of the ninth inning. Goldschmidt has six game-tying homers in the ninth inning or later, the most in the majors since he entered the league in August 2011. He also had the first two-error game of his career, and his throw to the plate on PH John Jaso’s base-loaded grounder enabled a run to score. “I probably tried to do too much throwing it home when I just could have just got the out at second or first,” Goldschmidt said. Goldschmidt, a three-time Gold Glove winner, has had 16 separate months in which he has not committed as many as two errors.

--LHP Robbie Ray could not get out of the fourth inning in his shortest appearance of the season while giving up five runs (four earned) and eight hits. Ray, who entered with a 1.96 ERA, left after permitting two singles to open the Pirates’ five-run fourth inning. He had gone at least six innings in his previous three starts this season, all quality starts. He is 0-3 with a 5.82 ERA in three career starts against the Pirates.

--RHP Josh Collmenter (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch twice in extended spring training this week before pitching three innings at Class A Visalia on May 2, according to manager Chip Hale. It is reasonable to expect Collmenter to be activated on the 10-day road trip May 3-11, Hale said. “We’ll see how he feels,” Hale said. “We’ll see how the ball is coming out of his hand. And we’ll see if he is getting outs. Those are all going to be important things.” Collmenter did not require surgery, and his rehab has included exercises to strengthen and loosen his core. “Just stuff that happens over the course of many years of pitching a lot of innings,” Hale said. “Maybe it is the best thing that could happen to him.”

--RHP Zack Greinke will make his third start at Chase Field on Monday, in the first game of a four-game series against St. Louis. Greinke gave up 11 runs in 10 innings in his first two home starts but gave up only three runs in two quality starts on the recent 10-game road trip. Greinke is 9-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 15 regular-season appearances against the Cardinals, and he gave up four runs in 22 innings against them in three playoff starts 2013-14.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Right now I think we are letting the pressure kind of overwhelm us. We have to make pressure our friend. With a man on third and less than two outs, in your own ball park, that is where you win those games. Now we just have to execute in those crucial spots.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, after Sunday’s 12-10, 13-inning loss to the Pirates.