Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks understood they would be challenged early this season, when they met all three National League Central powers and NL West rivals San Francisco and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first 24 games.

They came out of it 12-12 ahead of a three-game home series against the Colorado Rockies this weekend to finish a 10-game homestand.

”We based that tough start on what teams did last year,“ Arizona manager Chip Hale. ”Everybody we face is a new challenge. Everywhere you go, you have to look at the matchups and see how that team matches up against your team.

“On paper, it looked like a tough start, and it has been. We’re right around .500, so we’re hanging in there. Everybody is tough in this league. You learn that pretty quick.”

Colorado was particularly tough on the D-backs in the season-opening series, winning two of three while scoring 20 runs and hitting 10 homers. Rookie shortstop Trevor Story hit four homers in those three games, and with nine, he already has broken the NL rookie record for April set by Albert Pujols.

The Rockies roughed up Zack Greinke and Shelby Miller in the first two games of the season, and the two will start in the final two games of the series this weekend.

Colorado has lost five in a row after a 9-7 start that had them a half-game out of first place six days ago, but the Rockies have dropped into fourth place and Arizona is one-half game out of first place behind the Dodgers and Giants, both 12-11.

“Somebody is going to go on a run,” Hale said. “Hopefully we’re that team. You have to be careful. You look good that you’re .500, but you look up and somebody has run off 10 in a row. We’d like to be that team.”

Arizona improved its home record to 5-9 when Rubby De La Rosa struck out 10 in a 3-0 victory over St. Louis on Thursday, but Hale knows that needs to improve.

“We’d like to protect our home field,” Hale said. “We’d like to protect our stadium. That’s important for a team to do. You have to win at home. That’s imperative.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT; Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 2-0, 2.45 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 1-0, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa struck out a career-high 10 in seven innings Wednesday, becoming the first Arizona pitcher to strike out at least 10 in at least seven scoreless innings since Ian Kennedy struck out 12 in eight scoreless innings against Pittsburgh on Sept. 19, 2011. De La Rosa gave up two singles and two walks. “He had 97 (mph) and was throwing it on the corners,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “Had a slider that wasn’t easy to pick up. That’s as good as I’ve ever seen him. If you are throwing 95 to 97 and putting movement on it and putting it on the corners, it’s going to be a long day. That’s all there is to it.”

--C Chris Herrmann hit homers in consecutive at-bats as a starter when he belted a two-run shot in the second inning off Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha. Herrmann reached out and one-handed a changeup for his homer. “He just got the barrel on the ball, and we’ve seen the ball jump here a little bit, haven’t we?” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. St. Louis manager Mike Matheny added, “You know that happens here. Pretty good pitch, and he goes down and gets it.” Herrmann hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run eighth inning in a 7-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday. All four of Hermann’s hits have been for extra-bases, two doubles and two homers.

--RHP Jake Barrett was recalled from Triple-A Reno for his second stint on the Arizona roster this season. He made the team out of spring training and was 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in six appearances before being optioned to Reno on April 17. “Jake got sent down because we needed arms, and at the 10-day mark we wanted him back,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Barrett was 1-0 with a save and a 0.00 ERA in three scoreless appearances with Reno.

--RHP Dominic Leone was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, three days after he was promoted from Reno when the D-backs needed to add a fresh arm to the bullpen. Leone, acquired from Seattle with C Welington Castillo in the trade that went 1B/OF Mark Trumbo to the Mariners, gave up four hits and three runs in 2 2/3 innings in appearances Tuesday and Wednesday. RHP Jake Barrett replaced him on the roster.

--RHP Josh Collmenter (shoulder) gave up four hits and three hits in two innings in an extended spring training game appearance against the Giants’ affiliate on Thursday. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Class A Visalia on Monday.

--RHP Charles Brewer, Arizona’s 12th-round pick in the 2009 draft, signed a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday after missing much of the 2015 season with injuries. Brewer gave up one hit in four innings the extended spring training program and is expected to join a minor league affiliate soon. He was one of the Seattle Mariners’ final cuts this spring training.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Excellent. We’ve seen him do that before, but the circumstances of the series, high-scoring all three games previous, we really needed it.” -- Manager Chip Hale, on RHP Rubby De La Rosa, who threw seven scoreless innings Thursday in Arizona’s 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.