Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The cure for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ six-game losing streak may be just a short plane ride away.

It’s called the Atlanta Braves.

The Diamondbacks, who have lost a season-worst six games in a row, may get a reprieve when they face the Braves, who have the worst record in the National League.

Still, Arizona’s 12-18 start is disappointing. Rumors have already begun that manager Chip Hale’s job may be in jeopardy if this keeps up much longer.

The Diamondbacks have a good hitting club, but it didn’t show on Thursday as they were shut out 4-0 by the Miami Marlins, who used five pitchers to hold Arizona to five hits.

Arizona starting pitcher Robbie Ray, who was a hard-luck loser after allowing just two runs in 5 1/3 innings, said he is not ready to push the panic button.

“It’s a long season. Everybody understands that,” Ray said. “There’s not a whole lot of frustration. We’re fine. We just have to come out tomorrow and do our jobs.”

Arizona entered the game tied for the major league lead with 40 home runs. The Diamondbacks also entered the game hitting .320 against fastballs, third best in the majors.

Yet they were shut down on Thursday and silenced for the entire three-game series. Miami’s bullpen tossed 11 2/3 scoreless innings against Arizona.

“It’s hard to score runs when you don’t get too many hits,” Hale said. “That’s a fact. Our swings are not where they are supposed to be. There are way too many swings and misses. We have to shorten up some swings.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-18

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Greinke, 2-2, 5.50 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Blair, 0-1, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke, who got off to a poor start by losing his first two decisions with Arizona, will start against the Atlanta Braves on Friday. Greinke has been better of late, going 2-0 with a 3.90 ERA in his past four starts. He has had success against the Braves, going 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA in five career starts. More recently, Greinke is 1-0 with a 0.86 ERA in his past three starts against Atlanta.

--2B Jean Segura, who had a hip injury, returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Saturday and went 2-for-4. He raised his batting average to .345. Arizona manager Chip Hale said before the game that he did not think Segura was 100 percent, but the results were positive, especially on a night Arizona got shut out. Segura, who started the night second in the National League in hits, is vital to the Arizona offense.

--RHP Shelby Miller will start against his former team for the first time on Saturday when the Diamondbacks visit the Atlanta Braves. Miller has been effective against the Braves, going 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA in four career starts.

--RHP Brad Ziegler has saved 33 straight games, a club record. That is also the longest active streak in baseball. However, with Arizona getting swept in three games by Miami, Ziegler did not get a chance to pitch in this series.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s hard to score runs when you don’t get too many hits. That’s a fact. Our swings are not where they are supposed to be. There are way too many swings and misses. We have to shorten up some swings.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale said after a 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins.

=