Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chris Herrmann can expect to get more playing time, but it may not necessarily be behind the plate.

Arizona manager Chip Hale said he would look for more ways to get Herrmann’s bat in the lineup -- starting with this week’s three-game series in Colorado -- especially after he hit two home runs on Sunday against Atlanta.

“Just like (Brandon) Drury, he’s going to earn himself a little more playing time,” Hale said. “Possibly in the outfield or first base or somewhere. He can play a lot of positions.”

Herrmann was acquired in a trade with the Twins in the offseason and had gotten off to a slow start, going just 1-for-20 to open the year.

“I was at a pretty low point that first couple weeks,” Herrmann said. “To finally have some good at-bats, not striking out like I was at the first of the season ... making some adjustments ... feels really good to go up there with some confidence, knowing something good is going to happen.”

Herrmann credited extra work with coaches Dave Magadan and Mark Grace with helping get him over the hump.

“I’ve got Magadan and Gracie to talk to about that stuff,” he said. “They’ve both played a very long time. If I need any help or advice, those guys are good ones to go to.”

Herrmann has homered in three of the last five games he’s started. He is 4-for-9 on the current road trip and has lifted his batting average to 238.

“It’s been frustrating to see how my career has been since now,” he said. “I want to keep what I have going and show everybody I can play.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-18

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Archie Bradley, 0-0, 10.38 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Tyler Chatwood, 4-2, 2.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Patrick Corbin threw seven shutout innings Sunday, giving him 23 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings against the Braves. The streak represents the most consecutive scoreless innings by an Arizona pitcher against an opponent to start a career. Corbin allowed five hits, one walk and struck out five Sunday in a game the Diamondbacks won 5-3 in 11 innings. He also tripled and drove in the first run of the game.

--RHP Archie Bradley was recalled from Triple-A Reno and will start Monday against the Rockies. The move was made to relieve Arizona’s overtaxed rotation. Bradley made one start for the Diamondbacks this season and received no decision after allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Giants on April 18. In five starts in Reno, Bradley is 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA.

--RHP Enrique Burgos was sent to Triple-A Reno after Sunday’s game to make room for RHP Archie Bradley on the roster. Burgos had in seven games for the Diamondbacks, going 0-0 with an 8.10 ERA. He had four strikeouts and four walks in 6 2/3 innings.

--C Chris Herrmann hit two home runs in a game for the first time in his career. The second came in the 11th inning and provided the margin of victory against Atlanta. He has homered in three of his last five starts. Herrmann did not play in the first two games of the Atlanta series, but he is now 4-for-9 on the road trip.

--RHP Brad Ziegler worked a scoreless ninth inning Sunday and earned his seventh save. He has converted a club-record 35 consecutive saves. Of his past 14 appearances, 12 were scoreless.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know my mom is watching, and I can’t imagine how excited she is, especially today. It doesn’t happen very often, and I‘m very thankful it happened for me. It’s definitely one of the most memorable things I’ve done in my career. It’s very special.” -- C Chris Herrmann, after hitting two homers on Mother’s Day, including the game-winner in the 11th inning of a 5-3 victory over the Braves.