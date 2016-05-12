Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- After a successful road trip, the Arizona Diamondbacks return home, hopeful they can find the mojo at Chase Field that has been lacking so far this season.

The Diamondbacks dropped three games at Miami, then won three at Atlanta before coming to Colorado. They overcame a 7-1 deficit Wednesday but lost 8-7 when Nolan Arenado hit a home run off Tyler Clippard in the eighth inning.

After completing a 5-4 trip, the Diamondbacks are 12-7 on the road.

At home, however, Arizona has struggled. The Diamondbacks’ 5-12 record at Chase Field is the worst home record in the majors, save for the woeful Atlanta Braves, who are 2-16 at home.

The Diamondbacks begin a seven-game homestand Thursday. They have a four-game series with the San Francisco Giants followed by three games with the New York Yankees.

“Obviously, we haven’t fared well at home yet,” manager Chip Hale said. “I think guys are excited to get back there and play. Of course, the Giants are always tough in our ballpark, especially. And it’ll be fun to play the Yankees. I‘m sure it’ll be big crowds.”

Asked why his team has so much trouble winning at home, Hale said, “I think a lot of it has to do with the teams we played. The Rockies have obviously given us issues their two series. And the Pirates, Cardinals, Cubs are all pretty good teams in this league. So that has something to do with it, and we just haven’t pitched up to par there.”

The Rockies are 5-1 at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks lost three of four games to the Cubs, two of three to the Pirates and split a four-game series with the Cardinals.

The Diamondbacks have a 6.36 ERA at home, which ranks next to last in the majors behind only the Rockies (7.24).

Arizona will miss Giants ace Madison Bumgarner but will face Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija in the first two games of the series while countering with its Nos. 1 and 2 starters -- Zack Greinke and Shelby Miller.

After praising his players for fighting back against the Rockies, Hale said, “Now it’s time to defend our home field, and that’s another chapter that we have to open up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Johnny Cueto, 4-1, 3.02 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Greinke, 3-2, 5.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF David Peralta did not start for the fourth consecutive day due to right wrist soreness. He will be examined Thursday morning in Scottsdale, Ariz., by Dr. Donald Sheridan, a hand specialist. Manager Chip Hale said, “He has a 7 o’clock appointment, so we’ll get a better idea what’s going on. He says today he’s markedly better than he was two days ago, so that’s a good sign. It could just be he needed a rest to let that thing calm down.”

--LHP Robbie Ray allowed five runs, three earned, on nine hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings with a career-high nine strikeouts. Ray had eight strikeouts seven different times, including earlier this season on April 19 at San Francisco. He left after throwing 112 pitches and said only one was bad -- a hanging slider that Charlie Blackmon belted for a home run to lead off the third. Ray left with Arizona trailing 5-0 and did not figure in the decision during a game the Diamondbacks lost 8-7. In two starts this year against the Rockies, Ray is 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and one run. He has reached base safely in 44 consecutive games against the Rockies, a Diamondbacks franchise record for reaching base consecutively against any club. He is tied for the third-longest on-base streak for any opponent against the Rockies. Ryan Klesko also reached base in 44 consecutive games against Colorado from April 6, 2001-June 23, 2009. Al Martin reached base in 45 straight games against Colorado from June 9, 1993-Aug. 8, 1997. Mike Piazza holds the record, having reached base in 48 consecutive games against the Rockies from July 1, 1995-Sept. 13, 1999. Goldschmidt’s next crack at the Rockies will come June 24 at the start of a four-game series at Arizona.

--2B Jean Segura led off the game with a double and went 1-for-5. That hit enabled him to extend his career-high streak of reaching base safely to 18 consecutive games. He is hitting .366 (30-for-82) in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “At times, you just got to tip your cap because the fact that he was able to get a good piece of the bat on that pitch riding in on him and keep it fair, I thought was pretty impressive. It’s a results-oriented game, man, it’s frustrating.” -- RHP Tyler Clippard, after giving up a game-deciding, eighth-inning homer to Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado on Wednesday.