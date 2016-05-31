Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks will turn back the clock this week.

About a century back.

The Diamondbacks began a stretch Sunday in which they will play seven of their next eight games during the day. They started the run to daylight with a 6-3 victory over San Diego on Sunday afternoon.

Arizona will play two day home games against Houston on Monday and Tuesday, the first a Memorial Day special and the second on getaway day for a quick two-game trip to Houston. The teams will play a night game Wednesday in Houston and a day game Thursday, another getaway day. The Diamondbacks will finish the stretch with a three-game weekend series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, all 11:20 pm Central Daylight time starts.

”It will be funky,“ Arizona manager Chip Hale said. ”I think we have to make some adjustments. We should be OK. Our team is a fairly young team. They take care of themselves well. Their bodies are in good shape.

Hale mentioned the unusual stretch to the Diamondbacks when they were in Pittsburgh for another day game last Thursday. Including that game, Arizona will play eight of 11 day games, with the weather in Chicago the only variable because of retractable roof stadiums in Arizona and Houston.

The Diamondbacks took batting practice in the indoor cages Sunday and have optional batting practice scheduled before day games Monday and Tuesday.

”It’s that time of the season, too, where we’re OK,“ Hale said. ”We can be off of ‘bp’ for a couple of days if we need to be. It presents a new challenge to make sure we are prepared. But again, the other team has the same situation.

“The Cubs are a different story, because they are used to playing day games. That’s something that gives them an advantage. Sometimes you can overcome because of just the electricity of being in Wrigley Field.”

As far as the games themselves, the start times will have negligible effect, Hale said.

“I don’t the game management changes,” Hale said. “Maybe the lineups change a little bit. Maybe you give a guy a little rest, even if it is a day after a night off.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-29

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 4-4, 5.13 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Edwin Escobar, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Archie Bradley set career highs with nine strikeouts and 7 1/3 innings pitched in his third start of the season, a 6-3 victory over San Diego on Sunday. He gave up three runs on four hits and walked only one. He threw first-pitch strikes to 20 of 27 batters and retired 15 of 16 after Padres CF Jon Jay’s single with one out in the third inning. “I don’t care what my velo was today,” Bradley said. “I don’t want to know. I’ve kind of scrapped caring how hard I throw and more about location and the accuracy of where the pitch is going. I’ve noticed whether it is 94 (mph) or 91, it does have a little more zip on it. It has a little more late run.” Bradley, recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday, is to remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future after RHP Shelby Miller (finger) and RHP Rubby De La Rosa (elbow) were placed on the disabled list Friday. Bradley took Miller’s scheduled spot Sunday, but De La Rosa is likely to be out for several months. He is not to pick up a ball for a month.

--RF David Peralta (wrist) took a rest day Sunday and is scheduled to take batting practice Monday and Tuesday before advancing to extended spring training games. He has not played since May 7. Peralta hopes to return this week. “I think we’ll see,” manager Chip Hale said. “Number one, you have to be healthy and feeling good swinging the bat. And two, you have to have some performance.” Asked if Peralta could return by the start of a three-game series against the Cubs that begins Friday, Hale said: “I think that would be a little soon, but you never know.”

--OF Peter O‘Brien was optioned to Triple-A Reno after Sunday’s game to make room on the roster for LHP Edwin Escobar, who will be added to the roster for a Monday start against Houston. O‘Brien struck out as a pinch-hitter Friday, the day he was recalled. He is slashing .306/.330/.601 with 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 42 games for Reno.

--RHP Brad Ziegler pitched around a one-out hit batter for his seventh save of the season and his 37th in a row, the longest active streak in the majors. Ziegler did some work in the bullpen before the game. He had pitched only once in 10 days before pitching the ninth inning in a non-save situation Saturday. “Wanted to tighten his mechanics,” manager Chip Hale said.

--LHP Edwin Escobar is to make his first major league start Monday. He was acquired on waivers from Boston on April 29 after making two relief appearances for the Red Sox in 2014. Escobar was 2-1 with a 4.68 ERA in five starts at Reno after throw seven scoreless innings in three appearances at Pawtucket. He gave up six hits in six scoreless innings in his most recent start May 24 for Reno.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “First off, it’s a team win. That’s the most important thing. I know I am going to get a chance to stay for a little bit. I want to prove it and earn my spot and show these guys I can go out every fifth day and take the ball and give them a chance to win.” -- RHP Archie Bradley, who set career highs with nine strikeouts and 7 1/3 innings pitched in his third start of the season Sunday.

