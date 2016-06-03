Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- For the second time in three starts, Arizona right-hander Zack Greinke looked vintage and that qualifies as a positive development for a rotation that’s scuffling and seeking answers.

Before Greinke gave the Diamondbacks seven shutout innings in Thursday’s 3-0 victory over Houston, starters Robbie Ray, Patrick Corbin and Edwin Escobar combined to work 11 2/3 innings in successive outings. For a staff with two starters (Rubby De La Rosa and Shelby Miller) on the disabled list, an overtaxed bullpen is an issue.

“The key is to get a little length out of your starter and stay in the game,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

Greinke accomplished both feats and has worked at least six innings in all but the first of his 12 starts and at least seven in three of his last four. Right-hander Archie Bradley was recalled from Triple-A Reno on May 29 when De La Rosa and Miller landed on the DL two days earlier and provided 7 1/3 innings against the Padres last weekend. Bradley will pitch the series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

But it starts with Greinke. The Diamondbacks shelled out $206 million with the belief that Greinke would provide production while serving as an anchor. He did both to stave off a four-game sweep and offer a beleaguered bullpen a bit of a respite.

“Zack’s a special guy,” Diamondbacks right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson said. “From the bullpen you can’t really tell exactly. But when Zack’s on he’s painting the corners and he’s dotting it every single time, and that’s what he was doing early on.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Archie Bradley, 2-0, 6.11 ERA) at Cubs (RHP John Lackey, 5-2, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF David Peralta went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in an extended spring training game against the Rockies on Wednesday. He was to play in another game Thursday, take Friday off, and play Saturday and Sunday with Triple-A Reno. Peralta was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 15 with right wrist inflammation.

--RHP Shelby Miller threw a side session Wednesday and is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game Saturday. Miller is on the 15-day disabled list with a right index finger sprain. Miller is 1-6 with a 7.09 ERA in 10 starts this season.

--RHP Zack Greinke recorded his fourth consecutive victory while striking out a season-high 11 batters. It marked his 24th career double-digit strikeout game for Greinke, who became the third pitcher in franchise history with 11-plus strikeouts and no walks in a scoreless start, joining LHP Randy Johnson (three times) and RHP Curt Shilling.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”It was exactly what we needed ... getting the length of at least seven innings to help our bullpen out.‘’ -- Manager Chip Hale after Zack Greinke pitched seven shutout innings in Houston on Thursday.

