Preview: Diamondbacks at Twins

The last time the Arizona Diamondbacks lost 10 in a row away from home, they went on to their second-worst record in team history. The Diamondbacks need to win four of their remaining six games to avoid matching that mark this season and look to begin that process Monday when they begin a three-game interleague set in Minnesota against the Twins. Arizona dropped 14 consecutive road contests from May 18-June 18, 2010  a stretch that led the team to a 65-97 record.

The National League-worst Diamondbacks (62-94) hope to snap a six-game slide overall and rebound from a four-game sweep in Colorado versus the Twins (66-89), who reside in the American League Central basement and own the second-worst mark in the AL. Minnesota split six contests against division rivals  and playoff hopefuls  Detroit and Cleveland to begin a nine-game homestand. The Twins took two of three from the Tigers and defeated the Indians in Fridays series opener, but struck out a total of 29 times in a pair of losses over the final two contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (10-8, 3.60 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (5-11, 5.34)

Collmenter has excelled over the last month, although he took a hard-luck loss  his first in five turns  following Tuesdays 2-1 loss against San Francisco. The 28-year-old Michigan native allowed two runs on seven hits over eight innings, increasing his ERA since Aug. 17 to 1.01. Collmenter has never faced Minnesota, but struggled in interleague play (1-5 with a 4.97 ERA in 15 all-time appearances) and is only 3-4 with a 4.95 ERA in 12 road appearances (11 starts) this season.

Although he could not post his first win since July 1, Nolasco turned in his best effort of the season in a no-decision against Detroit on Tuesday. The former 2001 fourth-round pick of the Chicago Cubs held the Tigers to five singles and a walk over eight scoreless innings, helping the Twins end a seven-game losing streak in his outings. Nolasco has enjoyed much success in his career against the Diamondbacks  most of which came with the Miami Marlins  going 8-2 with a 3.96 ERA in 12 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona leads the league with 47 triples and needs one more to set a club record.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer is batting .378 with runners in scoring position since the All-Star break.

3. The Diamondbacks have not committed an error in seven straight contests and their nine miscues since Aug. 18 are the fewest in the majors over that span.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Diamondbacks 2