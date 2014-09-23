Preview: Diamondbacks at Twins

The Arizona Diamondbacks entered the final week of the season hoping to avoid finishing with the worst record in the majors after three straight years of .500 play or better. The Diamondbacks began that quest with a solid effort and look to build on that when they visit the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday for the second of a three-game interleague series. Mark Trumbo belted a homer and Didi Gregorius had three doubles as Arizona took the opener 6-2 on Monday to snap a six-game losing skid.

The Diamondbacks (63-94) still own the worst record, trailing Texas by one-half game, and send 2011 first-round pick Andrew Chafin to the mound for his third major-league start. Right-hander Kyle Gibson takes the ball for Minnesota and he will likely have Brian Dozier (team-high 21 homers) and All-Star Joe Mauer in the lineup after both were rested Monday. The Twins have dropped three straight and are 7-13 in September.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET; FSN Arizona, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Andrew Chafin (0-0, 1.64 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (12-11, 4.64)

Chafin has been solid in his first two major-league starts - more than a month apart - without receiving a decision while the Diamondbacks split. The 24-year-old Kent State product blanked Cleveland over five innings on Aug. 13 and gave up two runs in six frames last Wednesday versus San Francisco. Chafin went 2-0 in a pair of postseason starts for Triple-A Reno without giving up a run over 15 innings.

Gibson snapped a five-game winless streak his last time out, limiting Detroit to four runs over six innings last Wednesday in an 8-4 victory at home. The 26-year-old Indiana native, who will be making his 30th start, permitted four or more runs in six of his last eight outings. Gibson faces Arizona for the first time, but gave up a homer last season to Trumbo when he was with the Los Angeles Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks lead the majors in triples with 47 and need one to set a single-season franchise record, breaking a tie with the 2003 and 2008 teams.

2. Minnesota LHP Glen Perkins has 88 career saves and needs one to pass Al Worthington for sole possession of sixth on the teams all-time list.

3. Arizona has not committed an error in eight games and was charged with only nine in its last 33 contests, fewest in the majors since Aug. 18.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Diamondbacks 4