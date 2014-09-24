FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Diamondbacks at Twins
September 24, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Preview: Diamondbacks at Twins

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Phil Hughes makes a fourth attempt to record his 16th victory when the Minnesota Twins host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in the rubber match of a three-game interleague series. Hughes, in his first season with the Twins after signing as a free agent, can become the first Minnesota pitcher to reach the 16-win plateau since Carl Pavano went 17-11 in 2010. Hughes won 18 games in 2010 and 16 in 2012 with the New York Yankees before struggling through a 4-14 campaign in 2013.

Trevor Plouffe registered his second four-hit game of the season as the Twins evened the interleague series with a 6-3 victory Tuesday. The Diamondbacks have dropped seven of their last eight contests and own the worst record in baseball at 63-95. However, leadoff batter Ender Inciarte is finishing strong for Arizona with 20 hits in 50 at-bats during a 12-game hitting streak after going 6-for-10 the last two days.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET; FSN Arizona, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Vidal Nuno (2-11, 4.60 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (15-10, 3.61)

Nuno is 0-6 since being acquired from the New York Yankees in early July, but has allowed three runs or fewer in nine of 13 starts with the Diamondbacks. The 27-year-old gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings versus Colorado last Thursday without getting a decision. Oswaldo Arcia is 2-for-3 with a homer against Nuno, who permitted four runs over 6 2/3 innings in a loss to the Twins while with the Yankees on May 30.

Hughes is 0-1 while permitting 12 runs over his last three outings after winning five times during a six-start stretch. The 28-year-old did strike out 24 in his previous three outings to bring his total to a career-high 181 and has been better on the road (2.78 ERA) than at home (4.50). Didi Gregorius is 2-for-3 with a homer versus Hughes, who gave up two runs in seven innings of a no-decision last year against Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona OF A.J. Pollock is 4-for-10 in the series and has reached base safely in 17 of his last 18 contests.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer suffered a right elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch in Tuesdays game and is considered day-to-day.

3. The Twins are 8-11 and Arizona stands at 7-12 in interleague play.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Diamondbacks 1

