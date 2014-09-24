(Updated: RECASTS second graph with strikeout-walk ratio record REPLACES third sentence of notes)

Twins 2, Diamondbacks 1: Danny Santana went 3-for-4 with a run scored and Phil Hughes allowed one run over eight strong innings as host Minnesota defeated Arizona in the rubber match of a three-game set.

Hughes (16-10) gave up five hits, did not walk a batter and struck out five to set the single-season major league record for strikeout-walk ratio with 186 and 16 (11.63), breaking Bret Saberhagen’s mark of 11.0 in 1994 with the New York Mets. Trevor Plouffe recorded a sacrifice fly for the Twins before leaving the game in the sixth inning with a fractured left forearm.

Ender Inciarte increased his hitting streak to 13 games with a single and David Peralta knocked in a run for the Diamondbacks. Arizona starter Vidal Nuno (2-12) yielded two runs on three hits and four walks with six strikeouts over five innings to extend his winless streak to 15 games.

Santana doubled to lead off the first inning and the Twins loaded the bases with one out before scoring only once on Kurt Suzukis walk. Eduardo Escobar was hit by a pitch, moved up on singles by Santana and Brian Dozier, and scored on Plouffes sacrifice fly in the second.

A.J. Pollock and Jake Lamb each singled to open the sixth before moving up on a double steal, but Hughes permitted only one run on Peraltas sacrifice fly. Hughes retired the final nine batters he faced before 66-minute rain delay and Jared Burton worked around a two-out double to notch his third save in the ninth inning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer sat out the series finale with a right elbow contusion, sustained when he was hit by a pitch in Tuesdays game, and is day-to-day. ¦ Arizona C Bobby Wilson made his first start since Sept. 30, 2012 when he was with the Los Angeles Angels and went 1-for-3. ¦ Hughes become the first Minnesota pitcher to reach the 16-win plateau since Carl Pavano recorded 17 victories in 2010.