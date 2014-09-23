Diamondbacks end skid with win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the last month, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Josh Collmenter has been perhaps the best pitcher in all of baseball.

Collmenter wasn’t as sharp Monday, but was effective enough against the Twins, allowing two runs over 6 1/3 innings as the Diamondbacks defeated Minnesota at Target Field.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Diamondbacks, who entered losers in 13 of their past 16 games.

Collmenter (11-8) helped put an end to that, retiring the first six batters he faced and allowing only one run through the first four innings before Arizona broke the game open with a five-run fifth.

The right-hander gave up five hits and a walk while striking out five. The 11th win is a career high and the win was his third since Aug. 22, as he’s gone 3-1 with a 1.29 ERA over that span.

“I’ve been kind of effectively wild my last handful,” Collmenter said. “I haven’t been putting it everywhere I wanted and my changeup has kind of been hit or miss. But when I’ve needed to make pitches, I’ve made them.”

Collmenter ran into trouble in the third, allowing the first two men to reach base. A strikeout and a groundout nearly got him out of the inning, but he fell behind Chris Herrmann and the left fielder roped a single into right-center field, driving in the game’s first run.

The Arizona offense picked up their starter in the fifth, starting the inning with three consecutive hits, including an RBI double by shortstop Didi Gregorius. Left fielder Ender Inciarte’s ground out plated another run, and Gregorius scored on a wild pitch by Twins righty Ricky Nolasco.

“Nolasco has been a guy we’ve had trouble with in the past,” said Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson. “The guys made some good adjustments during the game. He left some curveballs up that we were able to hit.”

First baseman Mark Trumbo capped the inning with a two-run homer to the opposite field, his 12th blast of the year to make it 5-1.

“You keep flipping them and they keep hitting them,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Finally the big explosion and there you have it, you’re down big.”

Josmil Pinto slapped a pinch-hit single down the right-field line to make it a three-run game in the bottom of the seventh inning but Arizona got the run back in the next half inning. Designated hitter Aaron Hill led off with a double and stole third base. He scored on a groundout to short with one out, but dislocated his right pinky finger on the slide, knocking him from the game.

It was the only down moment of the night for the struggling Diamondbacks, who could conceivably catch the Twins as the two teams jockey for position atop the 2015 MLB Draft next summer. Arizona trails Minnesota by three wins and has four more losses following the victory Monday.

Minnesota has now lost three straight.

After Collmenter exited, Diamondbacks relievers Oliver Perez (one-third of an inning), Evan Marshall (1 1/3 innings) and Will Harris (one inning) blanked the Twins the rest of the way.

Minnesota starter Ricky Nolasco (5-12) allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

“I didn’t make pitches and the wheels fell off,” Nolasco said. “I’d like to be able to shut that inning down but I wasn’t able to tonight. They grinded out a few at-bats that inning and made me pay.”

Nolasco hasn’t won since July 1 and his first season has been a disaster. After signing a four-year, $48 million contract in the offseason, Nolasco dropped to 5-12 with a 5.47 ERA, but after a stint on the disabled list with soreness in his throwing elbow, the right-hander had been better, allowing only three runs total over his last three outings.

Monday that wasn’t the case.

“I did a terrible job using my fastball tonight,” Nolasco said. “I didn’t use it the way I wanted to and it was just too bad that I realized that after the game.”

NOTES: Twins OF Aaron Hicks was back in the lineup after missing two games due to a stiff lower back. ... Minnesota LHP Tommy Milone, who has missed his past three starts because of a dead arm and then neck soreness, is expected to be available out of the bullpen through the end of the season. ... Diamondbacks C Miguel Montero will get the start Monday. Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said all three of his catchers will start a game against the Twins.