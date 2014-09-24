Gibson leads Twins to victory

MINNEAPOLIS -- The best home pitcher in the American League for much of the first half of the season, Minnesota Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson tossed one more gem in his final start at Target Field this season.

Gibson lasted seven innings, allowed one run on seven hits, walked none and struck out eight as Minnesota defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 Tuesday night at Target Field.

In his first six starts at home this season, Gibson allowed more than one run only once. Over his last six before Tuesday, however, the righty allowed at least four runs in every start.

“It’s always good to go out there and make adjustments. This game is all about adjustments,” Kyle Gibson said. “When it translates to the mound in the game, that’s a good feeling.”

With the air turning cooler again, Gibson channeled the early-season version of himself, needing 103 pitches to get through seven innings. Six of the seven hits he surrendered were singles.

“They were pretty aggressive, which helps,” Kyle Gibson said. “They were swinging early and often and the sinker had some good movement on it. [Catcher Josmil] Pinto recognized it early and we just kept throwing it when I needed a ground ball.”

Arizona manager Kirk Gibson raved about his namesake on the other side, especially his off-speed offerings.

“He had good stuff,” Kirk Gibson said. “He had a real good sinker, good slider, kept the ball down. It was sneaky. We haven’t seen him before but he threw the ball real well tonight.”

The key hit in the game for Minnesota came from pinch hitter Chris Parmelee in the bottom of the second inning. After first baseman Joe Mauer was hit with a pitch in the first inning and left the game, Parmelee stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded, two outs and Minnesota leading 1-0. Parmelee got ahead in the count, then chopped one down the third-base line, scoring two and extending the lead to 3-0. Parmelee was thrown out at second trying to stretch the hit to a double.

Arizona would only get as close as two the rest of the way after shortstop Chris Owings’ single to center scored a run to make it 3-1, but Minnesota answered in the bottom of the inning, getting a leadoff double from third baseman Eduardo Nunez followed by an RBI single to left by center fielder Aaron Hicks. The Twins tacked on a run in the fifth when Pinto grounded into a double play with no outs and runners on the corners.

Designated hitter Trevor Plouffe had four hits for the Twins and scored a run. The four hits tied a career high.

“We didn’t have one really, really big inning, but we put enough out there on the board and kept adding on,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said.

Arizona’s best offensive threat of the night came in the eighth off Twins reliever Casey Fien. The Diamondbacks got a pair of singles to start the inning and third baseman Jake Lamb’s flyball to deep center moved both runners into scoring position. First baseman Mark Trumbo grounded out to first, scoring one, but designated hitter Miguel Montero also grounded out to end the threat.

Arizona left fielder Ender Inciarte capped a four-hit night with an RBI single off Jared Burton in the ninth, but the Diamondbacks stranded two runners when A.J. Pollock grounded out to third to end the game.

Diamondbacks left-hander Andrew Chafin took the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks in three-plus innings of work.

“Behind a lot of guys, a lot of three ball counts, 2-0 counts,” Kirk Gibson said. “The second inning started with a walk. And then [Twins shortstop Eduardo] Escobar comes in and gets an excuse-me base hit down the right-field line, Parmelee came in and got one down the left-field line and that gives them the three runs.”

Mauer was diagnosed with a bruised elbow after taking a Chafin pitch off his right arm in his only at-bat of the game. He remained in the field in the top of the second, and even made a diving stop for the second out, but was removed for Parmelee when his spot in the order was due up in the bottom of the inning. The Twins classified Mauer as day-to-day.

NOTES: Twins LHP Tommy Milone said his stiff neck is better. His goal is to pitch out of the bullpen this weekend when Minnesota wraps up the season against the Detroit Tigers. ... Twins SS Eduardo Escobar was back in the starting lineup after missing nearly a week with a jammed right shoulder. He appeared as a sub Sunday and Monday. ... Diamondbacks C Tuffy Gosewisch got the start. Bobby Wilson, the team’s third catcher, is expected to get the nod for Wednesday afternoon’s series finale. Miguel Montero, Monday’s starter at catcher, was the designated hitter Tuesday. ... The series wraps up Wednesday with Twins RHP Phil Hughes (15-10, 3.61 ERA) opposing Arizona LHP Vidal Nuno (2-11, 4.60 ERA).