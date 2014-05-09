Preview: Diamondbacks at White Sox

With a long road trip looming, the Chicago White Sox need to continue their week-long feast on National League bottom-feeders. After taking three of four from the crosstown-rival Cubs, the White Sox continue interleague play with a three-game series against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks starting Friday. Arizona (13-24) has the lowest winning percentage in the NL. The White Sox might be catching the Diamondbacks at the wrong time, however, as they have won back-to-back series for the first time all season - taking two of three from San Diego and Milwaukee to begin their nine-game road trip. Arizona has won five of seven and aims to match a season best with its third straight victory. Chicago had its season-high four-game winning streak halted with a 12-5 loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN (Arizona), CSN Plus (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Brandon McCarthy (1-5, 4.67 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Andre Rienzo (2-0, 4.50)

McCarthy snapped a streak of five straight losses his last time out, tossing seven scoreless innings to win at San Diego. It was his second straight quality start, and he has allowed just two runs and 10 hits over 14 frames in his last two outings. McCarthy is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA in three starts against the White Sox, the team for which he pitched in his first two major league seasons.

Rienzo was inefficient in his last start, leaving in the fifth inning after allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks. The 25-year-old Brazilian kept the White Sox in the game, though, and they held on for a 4-3 win at Cleveland. Rienzo is making his first start against a National League team.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is batting .450 with four home runs during his nine-game hitting streak.

2. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu received treatment for a sore left ankle after Thursday’s game but does not expect to miss any time.

3. Arizona manager Kirk Gibson (303) is tied with Bob Brenly for the second-most wins in franchise history behind Bob Melvin (337).

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, White Sox 4