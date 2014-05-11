Preview: Diamondbacks at White Sox

The Arizona Diamondbacks have clinched a winning road excursion and look to complete it with another victory when they face the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Arizona posted a 4-3 victory Saturday to improve to 5-3 on the nine-game trip as closer Addison Reed survived a shaky ninth inning while pitching against his former club for the first time. Chicago shortstop Alexei Ramirez is 8-for-16 with six RBIs over the past four games and leads the American League with a .340 average.

The Diamondbacks received a solid seven-inning pitching performance from starter Wade Miley on Saturday and were able to silence red-hot Jose Abreu, who struck out in three of his four at-bats. The Cuban slugger leads the majors with 13 homers and the AL with 37 RBIs and has been a big factor in why the White Sox have excelled on the offensive end this season. Chicago manager Robin Ventura will be back for the series finale after missing Saturday’s game to attend the college graduation of daughter Rachel from Oklahoma State.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (NR) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (0-2, 8.27 ERA)

Anderson is making his major-league debut after being recalled from Double-A Mobile. He didn’t allow a run in 20 innings over his final three minor-league starts and was 4-2 with a 0.69 ERA for Mobile. The 26-year-old Anderson was Arizona’s ninth-round pick in the 2009 draft.

Noesi had his best appearance since joining Chicago when he struck out six in five innings and gave up one run and four hits against the Chicago Cubs. Noesi wasn’t part of the decision in his second start with the White Sox, who are the third team to employ him this season. Noesi lost to Arizona in 2012 when he gave up six runs (five earned) and nine hits in six innings while pitching for Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago’s Paul Konerko hit his 435th career homer Saturday to take sole possession of 43rd place by moving past Juan Gonzalez and Andruw Jones.

2. Diamondbacks 2B Aaron Hill is 4-for-5 with two doubles and a triple against Noesi.

3. Abreu (ankle) has served as the designated hitter the past two games and might do so again Sunday.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, White Sox 4