White Sox 9, Diamondbacks 3: Alexei Ramirez hit a grand slam and Jose Abreu belted his major league-leading 13th homer as host Chicago defeated Arizona in the opener of a three-game series.

Abreu (two RBIs) and Alejandro De Aza each had three hits and the White Sox had 15 overall. Tyler Flowers also homered as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.

Andre Rienzo (3-0) allowed three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings for the White Sox. Three relievers combined to hold the Diamondbacks hitless over the final 3 1/3 frames.

Arizona starter Brandon McCarthy (1-6) retired the first nine hitters he faced before being crushed for seven runs and nine hits in the fourth while retiring just one hitter. The Diamondbacks led 2-0 entering the inning thanks to Gerardo Parra’s third-inning homer before Gordon Beckham and Abreu had RBI singles to tie it in the fourth.

Ramirez hit his grand slam on a 3-0 pitch to make it 6-2 and De Aza singled in a run later in the inning. A.J. Pollock had a run-scoring single for the Diamondbacks in the fifth but Abreu hit a tape-measure shot to center in the seventh and Flowers homered down the left-field line to start the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The loss was only Arizona’s third in eight games but it dropped the Diamondbacks to 12 games below .500. … Abreu served as the DH after tweaking an ankle in Thursday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. … LF Cody Ross had two of Arizona’s four hits.