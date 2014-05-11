FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diamondbacks 5, White Sox 1
May 11, 2014 / 10:13 PM / 3 years ago

Diamondbacks 5, White Sox 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Diamondbacks 5, White Sox 1: Chase Anderson pitched 5 1/3 solid innings in his major-league debut and Gerardo Parra and Miguel Montero each hit two-run homers as visiting Arizona downed Chicago.

Anderson (1-0) struck out six and allowed one run and two hits in a strong first outing. Four relievers combined to give up just two hits over 3 2/3 shutout innings as the Diamondbacks took two of three in the series.

Montero, Parra, A.J. Pollock and Martin Prado each had two hits for Arizona. The Diamondbacks improved to 12-10 on the road despite being just 15-25 overall.

Arizona held a 1-0 lead two batters into the game as Parra ended up with triple due to a misplay by center fielder Alejandro De Aza and scored on a single to right by Prado. Pollock led off the fifth with a single and Parra smacked his homer over the right-field fence off Hector Noesi (0-3) to make it a three-run game.

Moises Sierra hit a one-out homer in the sixth to get Chicago on the board shortly before Anderson departed. Montero slugged a two-run homer in the ninth to give the Diamondbacks a four-run margin.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Noesi allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings. … Arizona stole three bases, two by Pollock. … White Sox manager Robin Ventura was back in the dugout after missing Saturday’s game to attend his daughter’s graduation from Oklahoma State.

