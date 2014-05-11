Konerko blast lifts Diamondbacks to win over White Sox

CHICAGO -- Unlike in the series opener, the Arizona Diamondbacks didn’t let adversity snowball into a disastrous loss.

On Friday night, a seven-run inning did that. Saturday, Wade Miley and closer Addison Reed made sure history didn’t repeat itself.

Miley pitched seven strong innings and overcame a milestone home run from first baseman Paul Konerko as the Diamondbacks beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Saturday night.

The 435th home run of Konerko’s career, a two-run shot to left field, was the only blemish against Miley (3-3), who gave up four hits and struck out six in seven innings.

“I was trying to go down and away, trying to get a ground ball and just left it up to a good hitter,” Miley said.

Konerko’s first homer of the season moved the slugger past Juan Gonzalez and Andruw Jones into 43rd on the all-time list.

Chicago starter Jose Quintana (1-3) went six innings, giving up three earned runs -- all in the third inning -- and seven hits to take the loss.

It was the sixth straight start he’s received three runs of support or fewer.

Reed gave up one run in the ninth against his former team on an RBI single to shortstop Alexei Ramirez, but he got Konerko to ground out after Ramirez stole second to end the game for his 11th save in 12 chances.

“We didn’t have much going on all game,” Konerko said. “Addison made good pitches (in the ninth) on me and that’s that.”

Arizona took a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning, getting RBIs from right fielder Gerardo Parra, center fielder A.J. Pollock and third baseman Martin Prado against Quintana, who had given up just two hits in the first three innings.

The White Sox responded in the bottom half when Konerko drove an 0-1 pitch from Miley to left field for a two-run home run.

“When you’re not playing as much, you kind of want to try and get as much as you can out of one game,” said Konerko, who has become a part-time starter in his final season. “You’ve got to be careful with that because it can get you into some bad places.”

Miley had cruised to that point. He was perfect through three innings and faced the minimum through four thanks to a double play, before left fielder Dayan Viciedo led off the fifth with a single.

“I was just trying to get ahead of guys,” Miley said. “I felt like I was able to do that tonight.”

Miley was particularly successful against Jose Abreu. He struck out the major’s home run leader in his first two at-bats before inducing a ground out with a man on in the sixth.

“I wasn’t going to let him beat us,” Miley said. “We kind of pitched him like it was 0-2 from the start (of each at-bat).”

The Diamondbacks tacked one run on in the seventh to make it 4-2 on a bases-loaded single by catcher Miguel Montero against Zach Putnam. The hit could have been called an error on right fielder Moises Sierra, who had the ball hit his glove and fall to the ground in shallow right.

Cody Ross went 3-for-4 to record back-to-back multi-hit games after a two-hit game in the opener.

“Each time he’s better,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We gave him a couple days off there ... to clear his head and get some extra work in.”

The win moved Gibson into second place past Bob Brenly on Arizona’s all-time wins list with 304.

NOTES: Chicago manager Robin Ventura missed the game to attend his daughter’s graduation from Oklahoma State University. Bench coach Mark Parent took over. ... The White Sox purchased RHP Frank Francisco’s contract from Triple-A Charlotte and designated RHP Maikel Cleto (0-0, 5.14 ERA) for assignment before the game. ... The White Sox wore pink caps as part of “Pink Out Night” to support breast cancer awareness. ... Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said OF Mark Trumbo will meet with doctors this week to gauge his recovery from the stress fracture in his left foot that landed him on the disabled list on April 22.