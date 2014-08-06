Preview: Dodgers at Angels

After a dramatic win to gain a split of two meetings at home, the Los Angeles Dodgers head to Anaheim on Wednesday to continue a four-game Freeway Series with the Los Angeles Angels. The Dodgers lost a late lead on an Albert Pujols home run Tuesday but rallied in the ninth, utilizing the Angels’ third error of the game to score the game-winning run. Juan Uribe had a three-run homer and singled and scored the decisive run as the Dodgers opened up a 2 1/2-game lead in the National League West.

The Angels lost for just the eighth time in the last 24 meetings with their interleague rivals and fell two games behind first-place Oakland in the A.L. West. Pujols has been a force in the series so far, adding two RBI doubles and a walk to his game-tying blast, which moved him past Ernie Banks and Eddie Matthews and into 21st place on the all-time list. Pujols is now eight homers shy of Ted Williams, Willie McCovey and Frank Thomas, who are tied for 18th all-time with 521.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Dan Haren (8-9, 4.76 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (9-3, 4.09)

Haren will be facing the Angels for the first time since 2007, having spent three seasons with the club before leaving to sign with Washington following the 2012 season. He is in the midst of what he called “the toughest time of my career” after giving up seven runs (six earned) in 4 1/3 innings of a loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday. The veteran is 0-5 with a 9.24 ERA over his last five starts.

Shoemaker has won four of his last five appearances after allowing two earned runs in five innings of a victory over Tampa Bay on Friday. He is 4-1 with a 3.29 ERA since the beginning of July and owns a 2.39 ERA over his last four home starts. The Eastern Michigan product has never faced the Dodgers.

1. The Angels have won 18 of their last 23 at home.

2. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez is 3-for-21 with eight strikeouts over his last seven games.

3. Angels RHP Joe Smith has recorded 22 straight scoreless outings.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Dodgers 5