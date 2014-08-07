Preview: Dodgers at Angels

Most of the talk leading up to this week’s Freeway Series focused on stars Mike Trout and Clayton Kershaw, but Matt Kemp could be the biggest difference maker. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ outfielder has six home runs in his last nine games, including a solo shot in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over the host Los Angeles Angels. The Dodgers head into Thursday’s series finale with a 2 1/2-game lead over San Francisco in the National League West, while the Angels sit two games behind first-place Oakland in the AL West.

While Kemp has bounced back from a quiet first half, first baseman Adrian Gonzalez has opened the month with one hit in his first 17 at-bats. The Angels continue to be led by Trout, an MVP candidate who leads the majors with 63 extra-base hits and celebrates his 23rd birthday on Thursday. Trout saw his 20-game hitting streak in interleague games come to an end Wednesday, but the dynamic star leads the team in nearly every offensive category while batting .302 with 25 homers and 81 RBIs.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, SNLA (Dodgers), FSN West (Angels)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (12-5, 3.39 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (8-7, 4.74)

Ryu has gone 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA over his last four starts covering 26 innings since allowing seven runs over 2 1/3 innings against Detroit on July 8. The 27-year-old, who missed nearly a month early in the season with left shoulder inflammation, owns an 8-2 mark with a 2.89 ERA in 11 starts away from Dodger Stadium. Ryu is 2-3 with a 5.53 ERA in seven career interleague starts, including a complete-game shutout of the Angels on May 28, 2013.

Wilson returned to the mound last Saturday after missing three weeks with a sprained right ankle and allowed six runs in 1 1/3 innings against Tampa Bay. “It felt good to get back out there – it’s been a long time since I’ve been playing,” Wilson told MLB.com. “But it’s obviously frustrating to lose the game in the first two innings like that.” Gonzalez is 7-for-13 against the 33-year-old, who owns a 4.97 ERA in three career games (two starts) against the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 3B Juan Uribe has collected seven multi-hit performances in 16 games since the All-Star break.

2. The Angels have won 18 of their last 24 home games.

3. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has allowed one run over his last 17 appearances covering 17 1/3 innings.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Angels 4