Preview: Dodgers at Angels

Corey Seager was playing for Triple-A Oklahoma City a week ago, but he’s quickly become a key part of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ playoff push. The 21-year-old rookie will likely be in the starting lineup again Tuesday as the visiting Dodgers continue their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, who sit 5 1/2 games back of American League West-leading Houston and 3 1/2 behind Texas for the second wild-card spot.

The versatile Seager has gone 6-for-18 since being recalled last Thursday by the Dodgers, who have won 12 of their last 14 games to move a season-high 21 games over .500 and 8 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco in the National League West. Seager started Monday’s 7-5 victory at shortstop and made a superb backhanded play in place of Jimmy Rollins, who injured his right hand on Sunday and is awaiting the results of an MRI exam. The injury bug has also hit Angels star Albert Pujols, who is limited to designated hitter duties while playing through an injury to his right foot. “He’s OK to DH,” manager Mike Scioscia told the Orange County Register. “He’s obviously playing a little banged up, but he feels good swinging the bat, so we’ll keep him at DH for now.”

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Dodgers), FSN West (Angels)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (12-6, 2.18 ERA) vs. Angels LH Andrew Heaney (6-2, 3.18)

Kershaw dominated in a complete-game victory over San Francisco last Wednesday, when he allowed one run while striking out 15 batters and throwing a career-high tying 132 pitches. The three-time Cy Young award winner has gone 7-0 with a 0.90 ERA in his last 10 starts with 104 strikeouts against seven walks. Kershaw improved to 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA in seven career starts against the Angels on Aug. 1, when he tossed eight scoreless innings in a 3-1 victory.

Heaney has allowed three runs in 13 innings over his last two outings to remain in the AL Rookie of the Year discussion. He ended a six-game winless streak last Wednesday, when he held Oakland to three runs with no walks and six strikeouts over seven frames in the Angels’ 9-4 victory. The 24-year-old faced the Dodgers on Aug. 1 and was charged with the loss after yielding two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal (left shoulder) was scratched from Monday’s starting lineup and is listed as day-to-day.

2. The Angels have lost seven in a row to the Dodgers, including all four meetings this season.

3. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said RHP Mat Latos will start Wednesday’s series finale against the Angels.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Angels 1