Preview: Dodgers at Angels

Another day, another injury for the Los Angeles Angels, who continue to shuffle their roster heading into Thursday’s finale of the four-game Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Anaheim. The Angels have won five of their last six games but added a 10th member to their disabled list on Wednesday after learning that catcher Geovany Soto will miss the next four to six weeks with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Jett Bandy was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to serve as the backup to Carlos Perez, who is batting .169 but will likely receive most of the starts until Soto returns. The Angels’ recent surge has been sparked by center fielder Mike Trout along with designated hitter Albert Pujols, who has emerged from a lengthy slump by going 11-for-29 in his last seven games, including two hits in Wednesday’s 8-1 victory. The Dodgers have dropped three of their last four but might have first baseman Adrian Gonzalez available Thursday after the slugger missed the last two games due to tightness in his lower back. The Dodgers could use Gonzalez to help keep pace with the suddenly potent Angels’ offense, which has averaged 6.4 runs over the last seven games.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Dodgers), FSN West (Angels)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Ross Stripling (1-2, 4.26 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jhoulys Chacin (1-2, 4.81)

Stripling allowed four runs in five-plus innings against St. Louis last Friday for his first major-league victory in seven career starts. The 26-year-old, who had never pitched above Double-A before opening the season as the Dodgers’ fifth starter, has only allowed two home runs in his first 38 innings. Stripling is set to make his second interleague start after tossing six innings of one-run ball against Toronto on May 8.

Chacin made a strong impression in his Angels debut last Saturday by holding Seattle to two runs over seven frames. “He let his stuff play,” manager Mike Scioscia told reporters. “He did a good job using all his pitches. He had good run and sink on his fastball. He pitched a strong game.” The 28-year-old, who was acquired from Atlanta after posting a 5.40 ERA in five starts, has gone 9-7 with a 3.74 ERA in 19 career games (18 starts) against the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers SS Corey Seager is 15-for-38 (.395) during his nine-game hitting streak.

2. The Angels are 4-13 in their last 17 interleague games.

3. The Dodgers optioned INF Charlie Culberson to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for RHP Mike Bolsinger, who started Wednesday’s game.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Dodgers 4