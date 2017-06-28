Joc Pederson is rediscovering his power stroke in the latter half of the month and aims to continue his recent production when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. Pederson launched a three-run homer in Tuesday's 4-0 victory and has gone deep in five of his last 12 games after hitting just two in his first 38 contests this season.

Pederson's blast fueled the Dodgers to their 11th victory in 12 contests as they remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Arizona in the National League West. The Dodgers (52-27) split the two games they hosted in the Freeway Series, and now the scene switches to Anaheim for two more contests. The Angels recorded only five hits - one double - while being blanked on Tuesday and are 41-40 at the halfway point of their schedule. Albert Pujols had the night off but will be back as the designated hitter Wednesday as he attempts to shake his deep June slump in which he is batting .208 with a .323 slugging percentage.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsNet LA (Dodgers), FSN West (Angels)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-6, 4.30 ERA) vs. Angels RH Alex Meyer (3-4, 4.20)

Ryu did not factor in the decision in his last turn as he gave up two runs and five hits over five innings against the New York Mets. The 30-year-old South Korean has served up 14 homers in 67 innings - one shy of the career-worst 15 he allowed over 192 frames in 2013. Ryu is unscored upon while winning two career decisions against the Angels, striking out 11 and giving up just four hits in 16 innings.

Meyer was rocked for five runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings of a loss to Boston in his last start. The 27-year-old gave up just three runs in 22 2/3 frames during a four-start stretch prior to struggling against the Red Sox. Meyer is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in five home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers SS Corey Seager (hamstring) has sat out four consecutive contests.

2. Angels 3B Yunel Escobar has registered two hits in each of his last four games and six of his last seven.

3. Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig (knee) wasn't in Tuesday's starting lineup after being injured in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Angels 2