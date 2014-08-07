Dodgers 2, Angels 1: Matt Kemp belted a solo homer and Dan Haren took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as the visiting Dodgers edged the Angels.

Haren (9-9) limited the Angels to one run on three hits and no walks over 7 1/3 innings to snap a career-worst five-game losing streak and Kenley Jansen worked around Kole Calhoun’s leadoff single in the ninth for his 32nd save. Carl Crawford, Andre Ethier and Justin Turner had two hits apiece for the Dodgers, who maintained their 2 1/2-game lead over San Francisco in the National League West.

Mike Trout went 0-for-4 and had his 20-game hitting streak in interleague games come to an end for the Angels, who remained two games behind first-place Oakland in the AL West. Kemp began the second inning with his 14th home run off Matt Shoemaker (9-4), who allowed two runs while striking out five over six frames.

Crawford followed Kemp’s blast with an infield single, stole second and scored on Ethier’s double to right field to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. Haren, who was facing the Angels for the first time since 2007, needed just 59 pitches to get through the first five innings and did not allow his first hit until Hank Conger singled with one out in the sixth.

The Angels cut the lead in half in the eighth as Erick Aybar opened the inning with a bunt single and later scored on Chris Iannetta’s sacrifice fly before Brandon League retired David Freese to end the inning. The top of the Angels’ order – Calhoun, Trout, Albert Pujols and Josh Hamilton – went a combined 1-for-16 with four strikeouts.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Dodgers activated INF Chone Figgins from the disabled list and designated him for assignment. … Kemp’s blast tied him with Pedro Guerrero for the fifth-most home runs in the Dodgers’ Los Angeles history at 171. … The Angels lost for the ninth time in the last 25 meetings with their crosstown rivals.