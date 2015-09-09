Kershaw, Seager carry Dodgers past Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Corey Seager is hitting like he’s been here before. And in a way, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 21-year-old shortstop already has.

Seager had an RBI double, a single and a walk to raise his brief major league average to .381 (8 for 21), helping starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and Co. to a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

Seager struggled initially each time he was promoted to a higher minor league level, but it hasn’t happened in the big leagues.

“I’ve kind of faced some guys that I’ve seen already,” Seager said of his six games since coming up Sept. 3. “When you move up levels, it’s new guys, new experiences. But I’ve been fortunate to face some guys I’ve already seen before.”

That includes Angels starter Andrew Heaney, 23, who gave up two hits to Seager, including the RBI double in the sixth that sent Heaney to the showers.

“I faced Heaney before so I had a little background on him,” Seager said. “I knew what he likes to do, he throws sliders early so I kind of looked for that.”

Seager also made his first two big league errors, both coming in the seventh inning and making Kershaw work a little harder. Ultimately, it wasn’t something Kershaw couldn’t handle.

Kershaw gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks, striking out eight and improving to 13-6. He made 106 pitches in seven innings as the Dodgers won their fifth game in a row and their eighth in a row over the Angels. Their lead over the San Francisco Giants remained 8 1/2 games but they cut their magic number to clinch the division to 16.

“Talking with guys, this was probably the best pure baseball game I feel like we’ve played,” Kershaw said. “Just as far as doing the little things, moving guys over, sac flies, situational hitting, things like that. It just seemed like it was so easy to score runs tonight and not necessarily from big hits.”

The Angels nearly got some easy runs in the seventh inning, thanks to Seager’s miscues.

He mishandled a ground ball by Angels shortstop Erick Aybar with one out, then booted a grounder by catcher Chris Iannetta later in the inning. The second error loaded the bases for the Angels with two out.

Kershaw committed a balk, allowing one run to score, then walked No. 9 hitter Taylor Featherston to reload the bases.

That brought up right fielder Kole Calhoun, who homered off Kershaw in the first inning and represented the tying run. Kershaw, though, struck out Calhoun on three pitches to end the threat and spark the end of the night for frustrated Angels manager Mike Scioscia.

Calhoun tried to check his swing on strike-three, but third-base umpire Tripp Gibson said Calhoun went around. Scioscia yelled at Gibson from the dugout and was ejected, before Scioscia went onto the field to argue some more in between innings.

“If you look at the replay I think it’s pretty obvious he checked his swing and (Gibson) had a different opinion, and that’s it,” Scioscia said.

The loss knocked the Angels 4 1/2 games behind the Texas Rangers in the race for the American League second wild-card spot. Heaney (6-3) got the loss, giving up five runs on six hits and three walks in five-plus innings.

Third baseman David Freese had three hits for the Angels, including an RBI double in the ninth inning that knocked reliever Pedro Baez out of the game. Kenley Jansen came in and finished the game for his 31st save, but not before the Angels scored another run in the inning and had the tying run at the plate in Calhoun. Calhoun struck out to end it.

“It’s encouraging to see the opportunities we had, even against a pitcher like Clayton, this guy’s one of the best in baseball,” Scioscia said. “We loaded the bases, we had some opportunities, we had some good at-bats against him, we just couldn’t come through.”

Left fielder Justin Ruggiano had two hits for the Dodgers, including a home run leading off the game.

NOTES: Results of the MRI exam on the right foot of Angels 1B/DH Albert Pujols showed inflammation but nothing more. He began taking anti-inflammatory medication on Monday and reported feeling better, but Pujols is expected to DH the rest of the season. ... Results of the MRI exam on the left shoulder of Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal showed inflammation and some buildup of fluid but nothing more serious. He is listed as day-to-day but was not in the starting lineup. ... The Angels called up 3B Kyle Kubitza and OF Daniel Robertson from Triple-A Salt Lake, increasing their roster to 37. ... Dodgers 2B Howie Kendrick, out since Aug. 10 with a sore left hamstring, hit in a simulated game off a minor league pitcher before the game but is still not able to run at full speed.