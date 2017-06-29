Grandal's roller-coaster 9th ends with Angels edging Dodgers

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Yasmani Grandal went from hero to goat in a matter of minutes.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' catcher hit a game-tying home run with two outs in the top of the ninth, only to commit a passed ball and throwing error on the same play in the bottom of the inning, handing the Los Angeles Angels a 3-2 win Wednesday night at Angel Stadium.

"I'm sorry, low?" Grandal said when asked about going from such a high to such a low in the span of one inning. "Are we in first place? There's no lows here."

The Angels' winning rally started when Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor, subbing for the injured Corey Seager, booted Ben Revere's ground ball for an error with one out.

With Cameron Maybin hitting, Revere took second on a wild pitch by Pedro Baez (2-1). The reliever then struck out Maybin, but the ball got through the legs of Grandal for a passed ball, allowing Revere to take third and Maybin to break for first.

Grandal said the pitch from Baez crossed him up.

"You thought you're getting 97 (mph) with sink and you get 89; it happens," Grandal said. "It actually ended up being a really good pitch."

Then Grandal, trying to get Maybin at first, threw the ball over the head of first baseman Chase Utley, allowing Revere to come home with the winning run. Maybin didn't run initially when the ball got away from Grandal.

"I picked up the ball, kinda saw that Maybin wasn't running," Grandal said. "I didn't get a good grip on it; and, as soon as I double-clutched, I said, 'Oh (expletive), Revere's at third, he could go home.' I tried to hurry up, didn't have a grip on it, and all of a sudden I'm off balance and threw it away."

With 40 years in professional baseball as a player, coach and manager, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Wednesday's ending was a first for him.

"I don't know if I've ever seen a game end that way," he said. "(Maybin) didn't really know where the ball was and didn't run right away. Ben saw at second and made the turn, then it looked like Grandal rushed it a little bit and left it up and away. We'll take it."

The Angels were one strike away from winning the game without all the drama in the top of the ninth. Cam Bedrosian (2-0) took the ball and a 2-1 lead into the inning and needed just four pitches to get two outs.

However, on a 3-2 count and with the crowd on its feet anticipating the final out, Bedrosian hung a breaking pitch to Grandal, who launched it over the fence in center field for a tying home run.

"A home run doesn't matter when you lose the game," Grandal said. "The home run was no big deal."

Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons' two-out, two-run home run in the sixth inning snapped a scoreless tie, spelling the beginning of the end for Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Ryu gave up two more hits in the inning before being removed by manager Dave Roberts. It also ended a pitchers' duel between Ryu and Angels starter Alex Meyer, who threw six scoreless innings and allowed only one hit. However, Meyer walked five and threw 99 pitches in the process.

"Alex was on the edge early," Scioscia said. "He struggled. That was an extreme effort for him to get through six innings. He made some big pitches to get out of a couple innings early, but he found his release point and finished strong through the sixth and gave us a chance to win. It's all you can ask for."

Ryu allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight.

Yusmeiro Petit threw a scoreless seventh inning for the Angels before Scioscia handed the ball to Keynan Middleton for the eighth. Middleton irked some Dodgers on Monday at Dodger Stadium when he screamed with delight after striking out Cody Bellinger to end the eighth inning.

So, the Dodgers' dugout seemed even more excited than usual when Trayce Thompson homered off Middleton leading off the eighth on Wednesday, cutting the Angels' lead to 2-1. Middleton, though, held the lead by retiring the next three batters, getting the third out on Justin Turner's fly ball to the warning track in right-center.

NOTES: Angels CF Mike Trout hit soft toss and could take batting practice against live pitching in the next day or two. Trout tore a ligament in his left thumb with a head-first slide into second base on May 28, and he had surgery on May 31. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Trout could return in the next week or so. ... Dodgers SS Corey Seager ran and took batting practice to test his sore right hamstring. Seager hurt his hamstring last Friday, but the Dodgers decided against putting him on the disabled list, believing he could return within 10 days. If there are no setbacks, Seager could return to the lineup in the next couple of days. ... Dodgers 1B Cody Bellinger got the start at designated hitter. Bellinger has played in every game since being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on April 25. Wednesday was his first start at DH, and he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.