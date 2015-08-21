Preview: Dodgers at Astros

Chase Utley is expected to make his debut with his new team as the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game interleague series against the host Houston Astros on Friday. Utley, who was acquired from Philadelphia for minor-leaguers Darnell Sweeney and John Richy, spent the first 13 years of his career with the Phillies and could play a significant role with fellow second baseman Howie Kendrick on the 15-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.

Utley’s former teammate, Jimmy Rollins belted a two-run homer on Wednesday, but Los Angeles was swept in an abbreviated two-game interleague series with Oakland. While the National League West-leading Dodgers own a 2 1/2-game advantage over second-place San Francisco, AL West-leading Houston is nursing a 2 1/2-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels. Jose Altuve went 13-for-30 during a six-game hitting streak before coming up empty as the Astros settled for a four-game split with a 1-0 setback to Tampa Bay on Thursday. Altuve fanned twice against the Rays in the series finale and is 0-for-3 with two strikeouts versus Friday starter Brett Anderson.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (7-7, 3.48 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (5-9, 3.87)

Anderson rebounded from a rough outing versus Washington by allowing three runs and six hits in as many innings of an 8-3 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday. The 27-year-old had yielded seven runs against the Nationals, ending a nine-start streak during which he permitted three or fewer earned runs. Anderson won his first career outing against Houston before striking out three in as many innings to pick up the save in his last meeting on Sept. 8, 2013.

Fiers recorded his third straight no-decision since being acquired from Milwaukee, allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings against Detroit on Sunday. The 30-year-old rebounded from a sluggish start after he permitted the two runs on three hits in the first inning before settling down. Fiers has served up six homers in his last seven starts after yielding eight in his previous 14.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles OF Yasiel Puig is expected to be a game-time decision after suffering a slight hamstring strain in Tuesday’s tilt versus the Athletics.

2. Houston RF Colby Rasmus recorded his team’s lone hit on Thursday after going 0-for-9 in his previous three contests.

3. Dodgers OF Justin Turner is 0-for-12 in his last three games while 1B Adrian Gonzalez is 1-for-11 in that stretch.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Astros 2