Preview: Dodgers at Astros

Zack Greinke vies to win his fifth straight start and ninth consecutive decision on Saturday as the Los Angeles Dodgers look to rebound from being no-hit by Mike Fiers and the host Houston Astros in the series opener. A former Cy Young Award winner, Greinke needs another strong start if the Dodgers wish to snap their season-high six-game road losing streak.

Los Angeles’ offense has hit the skids in the last four contests, mustering just eight runs and 16 hits as the team saw its lead over second-place San Francisco in the National League West trimmed to 1 1/2 games. Chase Utley went 0-for-4 in his debut after being acquired from Philadelphia in a trade but is 2-for-3 in his career versus Saturday starter Scott Kazmir. The American League West-best Astros have won six of their last nine to open a 3 1/2-game lead over the second-place Los Angeles Angels. Jake Marisnick belted a two-run homer and Evan Gattis added a solo shot in Friday’s 3-0 triumph for Houston, which has gone deep a major league-leading 166 times this season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (13-2, 1.58 ERA) vs. Astros LH Scott Kazmir (6-8, 2.43)

Greinke was dominant in his last outing on Sunday, allowing one run and six hits while striking out eight in seven innings of a 2-1 triumph over Cincinnati. The 31-year-old owns a 4-1 career record versus Houston but didn’t look too dazzling in his last meeting, permitting three runs and five hits in three frames of a no-decision. Houston’s Jose Altuve has hit safely in seven of his last eight games overall and is 6-for-12 lifetime against Greinke.

Named the AL Pitcher of the Month for July, Kazmir has endured quite a tough August as he suffered his third straight loss on Monday after getting ripped for six runs and nine hits in a 9-2 setback to Tampa Bay. The 31-year-old has permitted 13 runs and four homers during the skid after yielding two runs without being taken deep in his previous five outings. Kazmir struggled mightily in his last meeting with the Dodgers, permitting five runs and six hits in 3 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles SS Jimmy Rollins is 1-for-13 in his last three contests, although his lone hit was a two-run homer.

2. Houston LF Colby Rasmus is 1-for-15 in his last five games.

3. Dodgers OF Justin Turner is 0-for-15 in his last four contests while 1B Adrian Gonzalez is 1-for-14 in that stretch.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 2, Astros 1