Preview: Dodgers at Astros

The Houston Astros began this weekend’s series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers with Mike Fiers’ no-hitter and followed up with Saturday’s 3-1 win over Zack Greinke. They’ll look for a three-game sweep on Sunday against Clayton Kershaw, who shouldn’t count on much run support as he looks to snap the Dodgers’ four-game losing streak.

Kike Hernandez started in center field Saturday in place of struggling rookie outfielder Joc Pederson as manager Don Mattingly tried to kick-start the Dodgers, who have scored a total of three runs in their last three games and stand 1 1/2 games ahead of second-place San Francisco in the National League West. Mattingly suggested that Hernandez could see more playing time in front of Pederson, who is batting .214 with 142 strikeouts. While the Dodgers’ offense has gone missing, the Astros are leading the majors in home runs and have nine players with at least 10 blasts. Second baseman Jose Altuve is hitting .340 since the All-Star break for Houston, which leads the AL West by four games over Texas.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, TBS, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (10-6, 2.34 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers (5-4, 3.17)

Kershaw is 5-0 with a 0.82 ERA in his last seven starts, but he was frustrated after failing to pitch into the eighth inning last Tuesday in Oakland. The three-time Cy Young award winner received a no-decision after allowing one run while throwing 116 pitches over seven frames. Carlos Gomez is 6-for-20 with a home run against Kershaw, who is 3-2 with a 2.60 ERA in seven career starts against Houston.

McCullers will be recalled before the game from Double-A Corpus Christi, where he allowed one unearned run over three innings last Tuesday. The 21-year-old rookie was optioned to the minors on Aug. 3 as the Astros attempt to limit his innings. McCullers, who is making his first start against a National League opponent, recorded just one out and yielded six runs in a start against Texas on Aug. 3.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros sent to OF Preston Tucker to Triple-A Fresno to make room for McCullers.

2. The Dodgers are winless in six interleague road games this season.

3. Houston has won 20 of its last 25 games at Minute Maid Park.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Astros 1