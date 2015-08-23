Castro’s homer gives Houston win over Dodgers

HOUSTON - With a fourth walk-off win capping a wildly entertaining and successful homestand, Astros manager A.J. Hinch was left with few options aside from a whimsical response when asked for his takeaway.

“It makes me feel like I wish the homestand was longer,” Hinch said.

Astros catcher Jason Castro drilled an opposite-field, walk-off home run with one out in the 10th inning to cap the Houston Astros’ come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and complete a three-game interleague series sweep at Minute Maid Park.

Castro lifted a 2-0 fastball from Dodgers right-hander Chris Hatcher (1-5) into the first row of seats of the Crawford Boxes in left field for his 11th home run on the season. The victory secured the Astros’ first series sweep over the Dodgers since May 9-11, 2008, at Dodger Stadium.

“It was kind of a special series,” Castro said. “Going in with the pitching we were going to face we knew it was going to be a tough series, and for us to come out of that with a sweep was pretty special. Obviously (Mike) Fiers Friday night throwing the no-hitter and then facing (Zack) Greinke (on Saturday) and (Clayton) Kershaw today, I think we showed a lot and we’ll use that going forward for the rest of the year.”

Astros closer Luke Gregerson (7-2) earned the win with a scoreless 10th. Houston (69-56) also recorded walk-off wins over the Tigers and Rays (twice) in going 7-3 during their season-long, 10-game homestand.

The Astros rallied against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth, parlaying an opposite-field, leadoff single from shortstop Carlos Correa, a Correa steal, and a run-scoring single from left fielder Marwin Gonzalez into a tie game. Gonzalez struck out three times against Kershaw before dumping a first-pitch cutter from Jansen into right field.

“It was a tough day,” Gonzalez said. “I couldn’t even touch the ball the first three at-bats. Thank God I was able to put the ball in play at that last at-bat.”

Kershaw buckled down late to preserve a 2-1 lead, stranding designated hitter Evan Gattis in scoring position with three consecutive strikeouts in the seventh before retiring Houston in order in the eighth.

In the sixth, Correa ricocheted a single off Kershaw to score second baseman Jose Altuve and put the Astros on the board. But two batters later, with Gattis at the plate and Correa representing the go-ahead run, Astros center fielder Carlos Gomez was thrown out trying to steal home.

”It’s the kind of club they are,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. ”They are an aggressive club. They do things at different times. I do think it is a sign they don’t feel great about the guy getting a hit there.

Kershaw allowed one run on seven hits and recorded 10 strikeouts over eight innings. But his dominance couldn’t prevent the Dodgers from suffering their season-worst fifth consecutive loss.

“I hope we’re panicking a little bit,” Kershaw said. “I think panic’s a good thing to a certain extent. It’s obvious we’ve got five weeks or whatever it is too. So, there’s a sense of urgency. Maybe that’s better to say than panic. I feel like we’ve got to start playing like that. Not to say we haven‘t, but it’s definitely time to start thinking that way.”

The Dodgers (67-56) scraped across both runs off rookie right-hander Lance McCullers, whose issues controlling his curveball proved his undoing. McCullers uncorked three wild pitches, all off his breaking ball.

McCullers, making his first start since Aug. 3 following a short stint at Double-A Corpus Christi for rest, allowed eight hits and did not issue a walk while striking out eight over seven innings. But his wild pitch in the first inning pushed second baseman Chase Utley to third base, and Utley later scored on a sacrifice fly from third baseman Justin Turner.

Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis doubled with one out in the fifth, advanced to third on a McCullers wild pitch and scored two pitches later when McCullers bounced a pitch to shortstop Jimmy Rollins past Castro.

NOTES: Astros OF George Springer is scheduled to participate in a full batting practice on Monday or Tuesday, a significant step on the rehab protocol for his activation from the 15-day disabled list. Springer landed on the DL on July 2 with a right wrist fracture. ... Mattingly acknowledged that IF/OF Kike Hernandez has surpassed CF Joc Pederson on the depth chart. Pederson was considered a National League Rookie of the Year candidate but has slumped badly in the second half with a .163/.333/.293 line with three home runs and seven RBIs. ... Astros 1B prospect A.J. Reed was named the California League MVP after hitting .346 with 23 home runs and 81 RBIs in 82 games before his promotion to Double-A Corpus Christi on July 12. Reed is rated the Astros’ sixth-best prospect, according to MLB.com.