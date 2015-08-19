Preview: Dodgers at Athletics

The Los Angeles Dodgers will almost surely be without right fielder Yasiel Puig for Wednesday’s contest against the host Oakland Athletics, and they’re hoping it doesn’t turn into a lengthy absence. Puig, who missed 39 games earlier this season due to a strained left hamstring, will have an MRI exam on Wednesday after leaving Tuesday’s 10-inning, 5-4 loss to the Athletics with tightness in his right hamstring.

Oakland snapped a seven-game losing streak with the victory while Los Angeles saw its lead over second-place San Francisco in the National League West cut to two games. First baseman Mark Canha recorded the first four-hit game of his career and scored three times with two RBI for the Athletics, who have won seven in a row against the Dodgers at O.co Coliseum. If Puig requires a stint on the disabled list, the Dodgers can turn to veteran Carl Crawford, who has 10 hits in his last 13 at-bats. Los Angeles has won five of its last seven but needs more consistency from its bullpen, which allowed four runs over two innings in Tuesday’s loss.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (8-7, 3.74 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (6-12, 3.84)

Wood has been moved up to start in place of Mat Latos, who has been temporarily moved to the bullpen after struggling in his last two outings. Wood earned his first win since joining the Dodgers by limiting Cincinnati to three runs over 6 1/3 innings last Friday. The 24-year-old, who was acquired from Atlanta at the trade deadline, held Oakland to two runs over six frames as a member of the Braves on Aug. 15, 2014.

Chavez moved up a day to start against the Blue Jays last Thursday and allowed four runs while striking out nine over six innings. The Southern California native is 2-6 with a 5.48 ERA over his last nine starts. Chavez is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in nine career appearances (one start) against the Dodgers, and he’s gone 4-5 with a 2.92 ERA in 12 home games this season compared to 2-7 with a 4.73 ERA in 13 road games.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles utilityman Alex Guerrero has 50 strikeouts and five walks.

2. Oakland has allowed at least one home run in 13 consecutive games, which is tied for the longest streak by an Athletics team over the last 27 years.

3. Wood will be followed by Brett Anderson, Zack Greinke and Clayton Kershaw in the rotation.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Dodgers 4