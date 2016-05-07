Preview: Dodgers at Blue Jays

Kevin Pillar is known more for his glove in center field, but his bat has also been a major factor for the Toronto Blue Jays at key times. Pillar’s three-run homer broke a tie in the opener of a three-game interleague series and he looks to follow that up with another big performance when the Blue Jays host Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday afternoon.

Pillar is 4-for-9 with five RBIs in his last two contests to raise his average to .296 and recorded five doubles in his past seven games for Toronto, which has won a season-high four in a row. The Dodgers fell under .500 (14-15) with the 5-2 loss Friday, scoring two or fewer runs for the sixth time during their current 2-8 slump. Kershaw will try to start the turnaround after registering the 13th shutout of his career last time out. Los Angeles first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is beginning to snap out of his slump with four hits in the last three contests.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 1.96 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (1-3, 5.73)

Kershaw comes in off his best start of the season when he struck out 14 in a three-hit shutout against San Diego on Sunday. The three-time National League Cy Young winner, who has permitted two or fewer runs in five of six starts, boasts 54 strikeouts and just three walks in 46 innings. Troy Tulowitzki is 17-for-63 with three homers versus Kershaw, who meets Toronto for the first time in his career.

Dickey has allowed three or fewer earned runs in four of six starts, including Monday when he gave up one tally in 6 1/3 frames during a no-decision against Texas. The 41-year-old knuckleballer has struck out 25 batters and issued 14 walks in 33 innings. Carl Crawford is 3-for-7 with a homer in his career against Dickey, who is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in four games (three starts) versus Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tulowitzki got a day off Friday after a 3-for-33 slump but is expected back in the lineup for the second game of the series.

2. Los Angeles RHP Kenley Jansen is 10-for-10 in save opportunities and has been spotless in his last 22 chances, dating back to last season.

3. Toronto recalled INF Andy Burns on Friday and optioned RHP Ryan Tepera to Triple-A Buffalo.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Blue Jays 1