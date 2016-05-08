Preview: Dodgers at Blue Jays

After being cooled off by Clayton Kershaw, the Toronto Blue Jays look to get back on track when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of a three-game set. Toronto had its four-game winning streak snapped by three-time National League Cy Young Award winner Kershaw in Saturday’s 6-2 defeat.

Although the Dodgers have won only three times in the last 11 games, first baseman Adrian Gonzalez appears to have rediscovered his hitting stroke. Following a slump in which he was hitless in 20 at-bats, Gonzalez went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs Saturday to run his hitting streak to four games and halt a 10-game RBI drought. Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar, who clubbed a three-run homer in the series opener, is 5-for-13 with six RBIs over the past three games. Toronto sends veteran right-hander Marco Estrada to the mound Sunday while Los Angeles counters with rookie Ross Stripling.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Ross Stripling (0-2, 4.33 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (1-2, 2.64)

Stripling had a splashy start to his major league career, throwing 7 1/3 no-hit innings in his first outing and following that up with six innings of two-run ball against Arizona. Things have since deteriorated for the 26-year-old rookie, who was knocked around for five runs on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings in a loss to San Diego last time out. Stripling has pitched a total of 13 2/3 innings over his last three turns, giving up 11 runs and 21 hits.

Estrada turned in his third quality start of the season last time out against Texas, but he had to settle for a no-decision despite permitting only one run on two hits over six innings. He took the loss against the Chicago White Sox in his previous turn after allowing three runs in 6 2/3 innings while walking four batters for the second straight outing. Estrada has been tormented by Los Angeles’ Chase Utley, who is 6-for-10 with a homer and five RBIs against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen has converted all 11 saves chances this season and 23 in a row dating to last year.

2. Blue Jays SS Troy Tulowitzki is 6-for-44 with one extra-base hit over his last 12 games.

3. The Dodgers claimed RHP Casey Fien off waivers from Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Dodgers 4