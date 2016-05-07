Dodgers 6, Blue Jays 2

TORONTO -- Clayton Kershaw pitched seven innings, Joc Pederson and Justin Turner homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Adrian Gonzalez added a two-run single for the Dodgers who won for the third time in their past 11 games.

The Dodgers (15-15), losers in their two previous games, turned three double plays behind Kershaw as they ended a season-best four-game winning streak by the Blue Jays (16-16).

The teams have split the first two games of a three-game interleague series with the rubber game to be played Sunday afternoon.

Kershaw (4-1) allowed eight hits, no walks and two runs. The left-hander struck out 10 to reach double digits in strikeouts for the fourth start in a row.

Toronto knuckleballer R.A. Dickey (1-4) is still seeking his first win since April 4 after allowing seven hits (including Pederson’s home run), one walk and four runs (two earned) in seven innings. The right-hander struck out three in his longest outing of the season.

Pederson hit his fifth homer of the season with one out in the second inning.

The Blue Jays tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the second on singles by Justin Smoak, Troy Tulowitzki and Darwin Barney. Michael Saunders grounded into a double play before Barney’s RBI hit.

The Dodgers scored three runs in the third. Chase Utley and Corey Seager singled and Barney was charged with an error on a bouncer to second by Turner to load the bases with no outs. Utley scored on a passed ball and Adrian Gonzalez hit a two-run single.

Barney hit his second single of the game with one out in the fifth and scored on a two-out double by Kevin Pillar.

Left-hander Chad Girodo replaced Dickey for the eighth inning and allowed Turner’s first homer of the season with two out.

Right-hander Pedro Baez replaced Kershaw for the eighth inning and pitched a perfect inning.

Joe Biagini allowed a run in the ninth inning. The Blue Jays right-hander walked Howie Kendrick with one out. Barney committed his second error of the game when Pederson’s potential double play grounder to second skipped past him and Kendrick took third. Carl Crawford hit a sacrifice fly to left center with Pillar making a spectacular, diving catch.

Right-hander Kenley Jansen pitched the bottom of the ninth for the Dodgers, allowing only a single in the non-save situation.

NOTES: Blue Jays CF Kevin Pillar hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning Friday to end a tie and propel the Blue Jays to a 5-2 victory over the Dodgers. His past three home runs, including both this season, have given Toronto the lead. 1B Justin Smoak was intentionally walked before Pillar homered. It was the second time this season that a player has hit a go-ahead homer after an intentional walk. Oakland Athletics 1B Yonder Alonso hit a three-run walk-off homer April 29 after the Houston Astros intentionally walked OF Coco Crisp. ... Dodgers RHP Mike Bolsinger (oblique) was scheduled to begin his minor league rehabilitation assignment Saturday with Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Los Angeles RHP Ross Stripling (0-2, 4.33 ERA) will face Toronto RHP Marco Estrada (1-2, 2.64) in the finale of the three-game series Sunday.