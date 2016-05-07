Pillar propels Jays over Dodgers

TORONTO -- Kevin Pillar could not remember anyone ever being walked intentionally before he came to bat until Friday night.

The Toronto Blue Jays right-handed hitting center field does know that, with first base open and a runner at second in the eighth inning, the Los Angeles Dodgers elected to walk switch-hitting Justin Smoak.

“I think that’s the first time somebody has been intentionally walked in front of me, and naturally I tried to do too much,” Pillar said. “I got caught up in that the swing before and had to gather myself and do what I’ve been doing, just try to hit the ball hard.”

He hit the ball hard, all right. The line drive on a 1-2 sinker from right-hander Joe Blanton (2-2) cleared the left-field fence for a three-run home run and propelled the Blue Jays to a 5-2 win over the Dodgers.

“At that point in time with the base open late in the game, you don’t want to let the lefty beat you,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I loved the matchup with Pillar and (Russell) Martin on deck. He got ahead in the count, he had him 1-2, threw a fastball down and in and Pillar put a good swing on it.”

Jose Bautista also hit a two-run homer in the sixth for the Blue Jays (16-15), who won their fourth game in a row in taking the opener of the interleague series. The Dodgers (14-15) have lost two straight.

Right-hander Gavin Floyd (1-2) pitched a perfect top of the eighth for Toronto to pick up the win.

Blue Jays right-hander Drew Storen survived a tense ninth to pick up his second save of the season despite allowing a leadoff walk to Yasmani Grandal, a one-out single to Joc Pederson and a bunt single by Chase Utley that loaded the bases with two outs. Corey Seager flied out to left to end the game.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said regular closer Roberto Osuna had a slight groin strain and was give the day off as a precaution.

The Dodgers tied the game against right-hander Marcus Stroman in the seventh on two-out doubles by Pederson and Carl Crawford and a single by Utley.

After Bautista flied out to deep center to open the eighth, Edwin Encarnacion doubled to left center and Ezequiel Carrera ran for him.

Smoak was intentionally walked and Pillar lined a 1-2 sinker to left for his second homer of the season and a 5-2 Blue Jays lead.

“I can’t even say it was a bad pitch, to be quite honest, because it was fastball down and in, executed, where he wanted it,” Roberts said. “Pillar put a good swing on it.”

“I don’t hit enough to know that they’re going to be homers. I just thought I hit it enough to get over his head. I didn’t realize (the pitch) was that far down.”

Pillar said it was special to hit the game-winning homer against the Dodgers, a team he followed growing up in Southern California. He had friends and family watching the game.

“This is a team we all grew up rooting for,” he said. “It’s surreal. I‘m going to enjoy it. I‘m looking forward to talking to my dad. He’s probably out celebrating right now, (like) he just won the lottery.”

Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda allowed only two hits (one was Bautista’s two-run homer), four walks and two runs in six innings. He struck out seven.

“It was definitely a tough lineup to throw against but I was able to pitch carefully and execute my pitches, except for that pitch (on Bautista’s home run).”

“(Maeda) had a great slider, it’s a late-breaking slider, he lives on the edges,” Gibbons said. “His fastball reads 90 miles an hour but with all his breaking pitches it plays a lot better than that. He was very dominating. (Stroman) was doing the same thing, he had a tremendous outing. It was a heck of a pitched game.”

Stroman gave up eight hits, two walks and two runs while striking out eight in seven innings.

Maeda walked Josh Donaldson with one out in the sixth before Bautista slammed a 3-2 slider to left center for his sixth homer of the season.

“I ended up throwing a lot of pitches (102) tonight and the one pitch I want to take back is that home run pitch I threw to Bautista,” Maeda said.

NOTES: Toronto INF/OF Andy Burns had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, and RHP Ryan Tepera was returned on option to the Triple-A team. Burns can play all the infield positions as well as the corner outfield spots. His versatility will help during the interleague games in San Francisco next week. His presence also allows the use of a pinch-runner for 1B Justin Smoak when needed. ... Blue Jays INF Ryan Goins started at shortstop Friday with SS Troy Tulowitzki, who is struggling at the plate, given a rest. ...Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu faced Class A Rancho Cucamonga hitters Thursday at Dodger Stadium as he comes back from shoulder surgery performed in May 2015. ...Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 1.96 ERA) will face Toronto RHP R.A. Dickey (1-3, 5.73) on Saturday in the middle game of the three-game series.